Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna
Prelim QF 2
Patrician Academy Mallow 2-9 V Clonakilty Community College 1-16
TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)
Semi-Final
Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 2-12 V John The Baptist Community School 3-13
