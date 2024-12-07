Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Dec 7, 2024 09:13 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna
Prelim QF 2
Patrician Academy Mallow 2-9 V Clonakilty Community College 1-16

TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)
Semi-Final
Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 2-12 V John The Baptist Community School 3-13

