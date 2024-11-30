Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kilgarvan host Kenmare at 6 this evening in the South Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final.
There must be a winner on the day.
North Kerry Football
McElligott Oils Asdee U15 Division 2 Championship Final
@ 1
Venue: Ballylongford
Ballyduff v Beale
Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup
Semi Final
@ 2
Venue: Asdee
Moyvane B v Ballydonoghue B
Winner on the day in both games
TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 2
Round 3 - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
Iver Sceine Kenmare 2-9 V Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 1-15
TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Group 1
Round 3 - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
St. Caimins Community School Shannon 1-19 V Patrician Academy Mallow 2-16
TUS Corn Liam O Cinneide (19 E H)
Quarter Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
Waterpark College Waterford 0-6 V St Pauls Community College Waterford 1-12
TUS Corn an Rianaigh (17 A H)
Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
CBS Midleton 5-15 V Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh 1-11
TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)
Semi-Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
Tralee CBS 0-12 V Blackwater Community School Lismore 0-10
TUS Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (17 D H) KO
Semi-Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
St. Brogans College Bandon 3-9 V St. Anne's Community College Killaloe 4-20