Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 30, 2024 11:18 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kilgarvan host Kenmare at 6 this evening in the South Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final.

There must be a winner on the day.

North Kerry Football

Advertisement

McElligott Oils Asdee U15 Division 2 Championship Final
@ 1
Venue: Ballylongford
Ballyduff v Beale

Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Semi Final
@ 2
Venue: Asdee
Moyvane B v Ballydonoghue B

Winner on the day in both games

Advertisement

Munster
Newcastle
Castletroy
Co. Limerick
Co. Limerick

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 2
Round 3 - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
Iver Sceine Kenmare 2-9 V Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 1-15

TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Group 1
Round 3 - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
St. Caimins Community School Shannon 1-19 V Patrician Academy Mallow 2-16

Advertisement

TUS Corn Liam O Cinneide (19 E H)
Quarter Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
Waterpark College Waterford 0-6 V St Pauls Community College Waterford 1-12

TUS Corn an Rianaigh (17 A H)
Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
CBS Midleton 5-15 V Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh 1-11

TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)
Semi-Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
Tralee CBS 0-12 V Blackwater Community School Lismore 0-10

Advertisement

TUS Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (17 D H) KO
Semi-Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)
St. Brogans College Bandon 3-9 V St. Anne's Community College Killaloe 4-20

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
Advertisement
All rule changes for 2025 adopted
Kerry clubs honoured
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
All rule changes for 2025 adopted
Kerry clubs honoured
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus