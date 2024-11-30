Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kilgarvan host Kenmare at 6 this evening in the South Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final.

There must be a winner on the day.

North Kerry Football

McElligott Oils Asdee U15 Division 2 Championship Final

@ 1

Venue: Ballylongford

Ballyduff v Beale

Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup

Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management

Semi Final

@ 2

Venue: Asdee

Moyvane B v Ballydonoghue B

Winner on the day in both games

Munster

Newcastle

Castletroy

Co. Limerick

Co. Limerick

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 2

Round 3 - 29-11-2024 (Fri)

Iver Sceine Kenmare 2-9 V Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 1-15

TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Group 1

Round 3 - 29-11-2024 (Fri)

St. Caimins Community School Shannon 1-19 V Patrician Academy Mallow 2-16

TUS Corn Liam O Cinneide (19 E H)

Quarter Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)

Waterpark College Waterford 0-6 V St Pauls Community College Waterford 1-12

TUS Corn an Rianaigh (17 A H)

Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)

CBS Midleton 5-15 V Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh 1-11

TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)

Semi-Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)

Tralee CBS 0-12 V Blackwater Community School Lismore 0-10

TUS Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (17 D H) KO

Semi-Final - 29-11-2024 (Fri)

St. Brogans College Bandon 3-9 V St. Anne's Community College Killaloe 4-20