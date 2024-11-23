Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

The last 4 of the Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship this evening has Abbeydorney up against Crotta/Kilmoyley.

It’s on at 7 in Caherslee, Tralee.

Milltown today stages the McElligott Cup Shield Final, at 2 o’clock.

Gneeveguilla and Listowel Emmets face off.

Advertisement

North Kerry football

Winner on the day

Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup

Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management

Quarter Final

@ 2

Venue: Ballylongford

Moyvane B v Beale B

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup Sponsored by McCarthy Moloney Financial Services

Semi Final

Advertisement

@ 2

Venue: Brosna

Brosna B v Ballyduff B