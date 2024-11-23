Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 23, 2024 08:46 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
The last 4 of the Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship this evening has Abbeydorney up against Crotta/Kilmoyley.
It’s on at 7 in Caherslee, Tralee.

Milltown today stages the McElligott Cup Shield Final, at 2 o’clock.

Gneeveguilla and Listowel Emmets face off.

North Kerry football
Winner on the day

Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Quarter Final
@ 2
Venue: Ballylongford
Moyvane B v Beale B

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup Sponsored by McCarthy Moloney Financial Services
Semi Final

@ 2
Venue: Brosna
Brosna B v Ballyduff B

