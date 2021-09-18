Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship semi final

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 4.10

Skellig Rangers 3.9

South Kerry Under 13 Football Shield Final

4.00 at Sneem

Sneem/Derrynane v St. Marys/Reenard

Extra Time in the event of a draw

County Minor Football Championship

Group 1

Venue: Mountcoal; North Kerry V South Kerry 3:00

Venue: Laune Rangers; Laune Rangers V Mid Kerry 5:00

Group 2

Venue: Lispole; West Kerry V Dr. Crokes 4:00

Venue: Austin Stacks; Austin Stacks V St.Kierans 4:00

Group 3

Fossa; East Kerry V Kenmare District 4:00

Venue: Blennerville; St Brendan's V Glenflesk 4:00

Junior Premier Football Championship

Games at 5.30

First named ay home

Group 2

Listry V Finuge

Ballymacelligott V Gneeveguilla

Group 3

Churchill V Skelligs Rangers

St Senan's V Waterville

Kerry LGFA U15 Quarter Finals

Result on the day

Games at 4 unless otherwise stated

A Championship

MKL Gaels v Austin Stacks, 2.00 in Milltown

Castleisland Desmond's v Ballymac

Southern Gaels v Cromane In Waterville

B Championship

Glenflesk v Kerins O'Rahillys

Chorca Dhuibhne v Castlegregory 6.00

C Championship

Laune Rangers v Legion

D Championship

Kilcummin v Dingle/Annascaul