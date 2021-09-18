Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 18, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship semi final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 4.10
Skellig Rangers 3.9

South Kerry Under 13 Football Shield Final
4.00 at Sneem
Sneem/Derrynane v St. Marys/Reenard
Extra Time in the event of a draw

County Minor Football Championship

Group 1
Venue: Mountcoal; North Kerry V South Kerry 3:00
Venue: Laune Rangers; Laune Rangers V Mid Kerry 5:00

Group 2
Venue: Lispole; West Kerry V Dr. Crokes 4:00
Venue: Austin Stacks; Austin Stacks V St.Kierans 4:00

Group 3
Fossa; East Kerry V Kenmare District 4:00
Venue: Blennerville; St Brendan's V Glenflesk 4:00

Junior Premier Football Championship
Games at 5.30
First named ay home

Group 2
Listry V Finuge
Ballymacelligott V Gneeveguilla

Group 3
Churchill V Skelligs Rangers
St Senan's V Waterville

Kerry LGFA U15 Quarter Finals
Result on the day
Games at 4 unless otherwise stated

A Championship
MKL Gaels v Austin Stacks, 2.00 in Milltown
Castleisland Desmond's v Ballymac
Southern Gaels v Cromane In Waterville

B Championship
Glenflesk v Kerins O'Rahillys
Chorca Dhuibhne v Castlegregory 6.00

C Championship
Laune Rangers v Legion

D Championship
Kilcummin v Dingle/Annascaul

