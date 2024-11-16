Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship
Quarter Final
Austin Stacks 1-13 John Mitchels 1-7
TUS Corn an Rianaigh (17 A H)
Semi-Final
Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh 2-16 V De La Salle College Waterford 0-17
CBS Midleton 2-28 V Nenagh C.B.S 1-14
TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)
Quarter Final
Pobail Scoil Na Trionide, Youghal 0-8 V Tralee CBS 2-18
Blackwater Community School Lismore 4-21 V Carrick on Suir C.B.S 2-10
John The Baptist Community School 3-18 V Scariff Community College 2-14
Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 0-14 V Kinsale Community School 1-9
TUS Corn an Darra Ui Dhonabhain (17 C H)
Quarter Final
St Josephs Borrisoleigh 2-26 V Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry 5-16
TUS Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (17 D H) KO
Quarter Final
Mount Sion CBS Post Primary 1-22 V Scoil Phobal Roscrea 1-16
Today:
Dr Crokes and Kilcummin clash this afternoon in the opening semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family.
Throw-in time at Fitzgerald Stadium is 2 o’clock and there must be a winner on the day.
Handball’s golden gloves 40x20 singles tournament takes place today in Belfast.
The Over 35s singles semi finals at 7 see Dominic Lynch, Kerry play Pat Conway, Galway while Jack O'Shea, Kerry faces Gavin Buggy, Wexford.
In the Men's open singles at 11 Kerry's Dominic lynch meets Daniel Relihan, Cork.