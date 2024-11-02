Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Today:
Kerry's Dominick Lynch and Gavin Buggy today contest the World Handball Championship Master's doubles final.
They take on Michael Greagan and James Brady in the decider at 2.30.
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Quarter-Final
Venue: Ballylongford
Ballylongford V Finuge 2:30
East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family
First named at home
Round 1
Firies V Kilcummin @ 3
Qtr Final
Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla @ 6
North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
Winner on the day
@ 3
Moyvane v Knocknagoshel - Venue: Duagh
Ballydonoghue v Ballyduff - Venue: Mountcoal