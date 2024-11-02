Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 2, 2024 09:33 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Today:

Kerry's Dominick Lynch and Gavin Buggy today contest the World Handball Championship Master's doubles final.

They take on Michael Greagan and James Brady in the decider at 2.30.

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Quarter-Final
Venue: Ballylongford
Ballylongford V Finuge 2:30

East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family

First named at home

Round 1
Firies V Kilcummin @ 3

Qtr Final
Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla @ 6

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
Winner on the day

@ 3
Moyvane v Knocknagoshel - Venue: Duagh

Ballydonoghue v Ballyduff - Venue: Mountcoal

