Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Today:

Kerry's Dominick Lynch and Gavin Buggy today contest the World Handball Championship Master's doubles final.

They take on Michael Greagan and James Brady in the decider at 2.30.

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship

Quarter-Final

Venue: Ballylongford

Ballylongford V Finuge 2:30

East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family

First named at home

Round 1

Firies V Kilcummin @ 3

Qtr Final

Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla @ 6

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Finals

Winner on the day

@ 3

Moyvane v Knocknagoshel - Venue: Duagh

Ballydonoghue v Ballyduff - Venue: Mountcoal