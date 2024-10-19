Advertisement
Sport

Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Oct 19, 2024 12:13 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTS

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior League Final Group A sponsored by Lee Strand
John Mitchels 3-13 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-12 after extra time.

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Ballyduff 4.15 (27) Ballylongford 1.07 (10)

FIXTURES

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Home team 1st and both games at 3.30pm
Castleisland Desmonds v Beale
Brosna v Moyvane

Knocknagoshel & Ballydonoghue both have byes to the next round.

Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship Quarter-Final
St Brendan's Ardfert host Ballyheigue at 4

