Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final
Abbeydorney 2 - 19 Lixnaw 1 - 12
This is the first time ever that Abbeydorney has won the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship.
Captain was James O'Connor.
Player of the Match - Michael O'Leary
County Minor Hurling Shield final
Kenmare 5 - 6 Ballyheigue 2 - 10
Barrett Cup Shield Final
Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-7 Austin Stacks 1-6
Kerry LGFA
U15 Club Championship
Division 2
Fossa 4-16 v Killarney Legion 1-06
Division 3
MKL Gaels B 1-05 v Rathmore 2-03
Today:
Football finals
Molyneaux Cup
Venue: Kilcummin
Austin Stacks V Dr. Crokes 3:00
Molyneaux Shield Final
Venue: Beaufort
Fossa V Laune Rangers 3:00
McElligott Cup
Venue: Farranfore
Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin 5:00
Cahill Cup
Venue: Fossa
An Ghaeltacht V St Michael's-Foilmore 5:00
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Result on the Day
Group A
Laune Rangers v Keel/Listry @ 4 in JP O'Sullivan Park, Killorglin