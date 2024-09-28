Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final

Abbeydorney 2 - 19 Lixnaw 1 - 12

This is the first time ever that Abbeydorney has won the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship.

Captain was James O'Connor.

Player of the Match - Michael O'Leary

County Minor Hurling Shield final

Kenmare 5 - 6 Ballyheigue 2 - 10

Barrett Cup Shield Final

Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-7 Austin Stacks 1-6

Kerry LGFA

U15 Club Championship

Division 2

Fossa 4-16 v Killarney Legion 1-06

Division 3

MKL Gaels B 1-05 v Rathmore 2-03

Today:

Football finals

Molyneaux Cup

Venue: Kilcummin

Austin Stacks V Dr. Crokes 3:00

Molyneaux Shield Final

Venue: Beaufort

Fossa V Laune Rangers 3:00

McElligott Cup

Venue: Farranfore

Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin 5:00

Cahill Cup

Venue: Fossa

An Ghaeltacht V St Michael's-Foilmore 5:00

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship

Result on the Day

Group A

Laune Rangers v Keel/Listry @ 4 in JP O'Sullivan Park, Killorglin