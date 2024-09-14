Advertisement
Sport

Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Sep 14, 2024 12:21 By radiokerrynews
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 1
Kenmare Shamrocks v Dr. Crokes at 4pm in Kenmare
Na Gaeil v Shannon Rangers at 5pm, Austin Stack Park
St.Kierans v West Kerry at 7pm, Austin Stack Park.

Molyneaux Cup Quarter Finals - all at 4pm
Rathmore host Killarney Legion
Fossa welcome Glenflesk
Laune Rangers entertain Austin Stacks

Dr Crokes are already through to the semi-final after a 4-16 to 0-04 home win against Firies yesterday.

McElligott Cup Quarter-Final - both at 4pm
Churchill welcome Dingle
Gneeveguilla host Kilcummin

Kenmare Shamrocks had a point to spare to reach the semi-finals with a 2-10 to 0-15 victory over Listowel Emmets last night.

Barrett Cup Quarter Final - both at 4pm
Ardfert entertain Spa Killarney
Glenbeigh-Glencar are at home to John Mitchels

Currow won their quarter final against Ballymacelligott on a 1-13 to 0-10 scoreline.

Cahill Cup Quarter-Finals - all at 4 o'clock
St Michael's-Foilmore host Keel
An Ghaeltacht welcome Ballydonoghue
Laune Rangers entertain Skelligs Rangers
Reenard travel to Listry

Kerry Cup Quarter-Finals
Tarbert host St Senan's at 4pm
Moyvane welcome Beale at 4pm
Cromane entertain St Patrick's Blennerville at 5.30

Cordal are already through to the semi-finals after yesterday's 3-16 to 1-12 win over Brosna

NORTH KERRY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Quarter Final Results
Kilmoyley 1-19 Ballyheigue 0-15
Lixnaw 2-30 Tralee Parnell's 1-7
Abbeydorney got a walkover from St. Brendan's

LADIES FOOTBALL
U16 County League Division 6 Shield Final
Beale 6-04 v Listowel Emmets 3-10

Bon Secours County Championship Junior B Quarter Final
Glenflesk v Kilcummin at 5:15pm

