Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 17, 2024 11:37 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Junior Premier Club Football Championship
Group 2:
Ballymacelligott 4-15 St Senan's 2-15

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballymacelligott 3 3 0 0 61 47 14 6
St Senan's 3 2 0 1 55 50 5 4
Reenard 2 0 0 2 25 29 -4 0
Churchill 2 0 0 2 24 39 -15 0

In the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region U15 Division 6 final, Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B had a 1-8 to 2-4 win over Laune Rangers B.

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championships
Abbeydorney 4 - 10 Ballyheigue 3 - 11
Kilmoyley 4 - 10 Causeway 2 - 13

Today:

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
First named at home

Senior Semi-Final
Dingle V Kenmare Shamrocks @ 6

Intermediate Quarter-Finals
Kerins O Rahilly’s V Fossa @ 6
Beaufort V Glenbeigh/Glencar @ 5

Junior Premier

Group 1:
Ballyduff V Firies @ 6.30

Group 3:
Dromid Pearses V Listry @ 6

Group 4:
St Pat’s Blennerville V Castlegregory @ 6.30

Junior

Group 2:
Tarbert V Moyvane @ 6.30
Kilgarvan V Cordal @ 4.30

Group 4:
Lios Poil V Knocknagoshel @ 6.30
Sneem/DerrynaneV Valentia @ 6.30 in Derrynane

