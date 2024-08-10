Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Finuge 2 1 0 1 46 18 28 2
Skelligs Rangers 1 1 0 0 31 10 21 2
Cromane 2 1 0 1 22 40 -18 2
Asdee 1 0 0 1 6 37 -31 0
Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C
Fri, 09 Aug, Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 2), Cromane 1-9 Finuge 0-9
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballymacelligott 2 2 0 0 34 26 8 4
St Senan's 1 1 0 0 17 9 8 2
Reenard 1 0 0 1 11 12 -1 0
Churchill 2 0 0 2 24 39 -15 0
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B
Fri, 09 Aug, Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Round 2), Ballymacelligott 3-13 Churchill 2-9
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Keel 2 2 0 0 34 20 14 4
Annascaul 1 1 0 0 15 13 2 2
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 1 0 0 1 13 20 -7 0
Listry 2 0 0 2 20 29 -9 0
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C
Fri, 09 Aug, Venue: Listry, (Round 2), Keel 1-11 Listry 0-7
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terrys Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 6
Annascaul/Castlegregory B 9-05 v Churchill B 5-10
Division 7
Kerins O Rahillys B 7-02 v Beale B 5-11
North Kerry U13 League
Division 3 semi-finals
Moyvane B 5.11 Tarbert 2.11
Duagh 5.08 Listowel B 3.07
North Kerry Under 15 B Hurling Championship
Final
Kilmoyley 2 - 17 Causeway 3 - 4
Today:
Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
First named at home
Senior
Group 2:
Milltown/Castlemaine V Dingle @ 4
Na Gaeil V Dr Crokes @ 4
Intermediate
Group 1:
An Ghaeltacht V John Mitchels @ 4
Glenbeigh/Glencar V Austin Stacks @ 4
Group 3:
Ballydonoghue V Fossa @ 7
Castleisland Desmonds V Beaufort @ 7
Junior
Group 1:
Duagh V Beale @ 4.30
Group 2:
Cordal V Tarbert @ 4.30
Moyvane V Kilgarvan @ 7
Group 4:
Valentia V Lios Póil @ 5
Knocknagoshel V Sneem/Derrynane @ 7