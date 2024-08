Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

Senior

Group A

Kenmare Shamrocks 2-14 Spa Killarney 0-11

Junior Premier

Group D

Castlegregory GAA Club 0-15 Currow 0-11

Junior

Group C

Skelligs Rangers 2-25 Cromane 0-10

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Skelligs Rangers 1 1 0 0 31 10 21 2

Finuge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Asdee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cromane 1 0 0 1 10 31 -21 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Castlegregory GAA Club 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2

St Pats Blennerville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Waterville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Currow 1 0 0 1 11 15 -4 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore 1 1 0 0 20 16 4 2

Kenmare Shamrocks 2 1 0 1 36 31 5 2

Templenoe 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 1

Spa 2 0 1 1 28 37 -9 1

North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championships

Round 3

Crotta O'Neill's 4 - 8 Tralee Parnell's 3 - 8

Ballyduff 2 - 14 Lixnaw 1 - 14

Ballyheigue 2 - 10 Abbeydorney 0 - 10

Causeway 1 - 14 St. Brendan's 1 - 5

Kilmoyley defeated Firies

Today:

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

Senior

First named at home

Games at 7

Group B

Dr. Crokes V Milltown/Castlemaine

Dingle V Na Gaeil

Intermediate

First named at home

Group A

Austin Stacks V An Ghaeltacht 6:00

Group C

Fossa V Castleisland Desmonds 5:30

Group D

Killarney Legion V Gneeveguilla 7:00

Junior Premier

Group A

Venue: Cordal; Firies V Brosna 6:00

Group B

Venue: Cromane; Reenard V Ballymacelligott 4:00

Venue: Strand Road; St Senan's V Churchill 7:00

Group C

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium; Dromid Pearses V Keel 5:00

Group D

Venue: Glenbeigh; Waterville Frank Caseys V St Patrick's Blennerville 7:00

Junior

Group A

Venue: Knocknagoshel; Duagh V Scartaglin 4:00

Venue: Milltown; St Michael's-Foilmore V Beale 4:30

Group B

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium; Kilgarvan V Tarbert 3:00

Venue: Duagh; Cordal V Moyvane 7:00

Group C

Venue: Ballydonoghue; Asdee V Finuge 4:00

Group D

Venue: Laune Rangers; Lispole V Sneem/Derrynane 7:00

Today at 11 in handball's All Ireland 1 wall master's singles semi final Dominic Lynch, Kerry will play Ollie Cassidy Mayo in Kilglass, Roscommon.

The final is at 5.