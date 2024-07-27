Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kilgarvan are into the final of the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship.

The last four saw they overcome Lixnaw 5-16 to 2-14.

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship

Group B

Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-9 Laune Rangers 0-13

Today

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

SENIOR

Group A

Venue: Glenflesk

Spa Killarney V Templenoe 6:30

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Rathmore V Kenmare Shamrocks 7:00

Group B

Venue: Austin Stack Park

Milltown/Castlemaine V Na Gaeil 5:00

Venue: Austin Stack Park

Dr. Crokes V Dingle 7:00

INTERMEDIATE

Group A

Venue: Strand Road

John Mitchels V Austin Stacks 4:00

Venue: Keel

Glenbeigh-Glencar V An Ghaeltacht 6:00

Group B

Venue: Castleisland Desmonds

Listowel Emmets V Kilcummin 7:00

Group C

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium,

Beaufort V Fossa 5:00

Venue: Brosna

Ballydonoghue V Castleisland Desmonds 7:00

Group D

Venue: J P O Sullivan Park

Gneeveguilla V St Mary's 6:30

Venue: Spa Killarney

Glenflesk V Killarney Legion 7:00

North Kerry U13 Football League Shield finals

Sponsored by McElligotts Oil Asdee

Games in Moyvane

Winner on the day

Division 1

4.15

Moyvane v Ballyduff

Division 2

3.00

Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Beale