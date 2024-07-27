Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 27, 2024 09:38 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kilgarvan are into the final of the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship.

The last four saw they overcome Lixnaw 5-16 to 2-14.

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship
Group B
Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-9 Laune Rangers 0-13

Advertisement

Today

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

SENIOR

Advertisement

Group A
Venue: Glenflesk
Spa Killarney V Templenoe 6:30

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Rathmore V Kenmare Shamrocks 7:00

Group B
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Milltown/Castlemaine V Na Gaeil 5:00

Advertisement

Venue: Austin Stack Park
Dr. Crokes V Dingle 7:00

INTERMEDIATE

Group A

Advertisement

Venue: Strand Road
John Mitchels V Austin Stacks 4:00

Venue: Keel
Glenbeigh-Glencar V An Ghaeltacht 6:00

Group B
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
Listowel Emmets V Kilcummin 7:00

Advertisement

Group C
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium,
Beaufort V Fossa 5:00

Venue: Brosna
Ballydonoghue V Castleisland Desmonds 7:00

Group D
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park
Gneeveguilla V St Mary's 6:30

Venue: Spa Killarney
Glenflesk V Killarney Legion 7:00

North Kerry U13 Football League Shield finals
Sponsored by McElligotts Oil Asdee
Games in Moyvane
Winner on the day

Division 1
4.15
Moyvane v Ballyduff

Division 2
3.00
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Beale

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom footballers bid for All Ireland glory
Advertisement
All Ireland semi final day for Kerry camogie
Kerry FC go down to Cork; Kingdom underage sides play today
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council appeals to motorists not to farm machinery until it’s safe to do so
Kerry rower competes at Olympics this morning
Kingdom footballers bid for All Ireland glory
Kerry Bangladeshi community holds protest against killing of students
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus