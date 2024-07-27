Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kilgarvan are into the final of the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship.
The last four saw they overcome Lixnaw 5-16 to 2-14.
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship
Group B
Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-9 Laune Rangers 0-13
Today
Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
SENIOR
Group A
Venue: Glenflesk
Spa Killarney V Templenoe 6:30
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Rathmore V Kenmare Shamrocks 7:00
Group B
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Milltown/Castlemaine V Na Gaeil 5:00
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Dr. Crokes V Dingle 7:00
INTERMEDIATE
Group A
Venue: Strand Road
John Mitchels V Austin Stacks 4:00
Venue: Keel
Glenbeigh-Glencar V An Ghaeltacht 6:00
Group B
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
Listowel Emmets V Kilcummin 7:00
Group C
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium,
Beaufort V Fossa 5:00
Venue: Brosna
Ballydonoghue V Castleisland Desmonds 7:00
Group D
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park
Gneeveguilla V St Mary's 6:30
Venue: Spa Killarney
Glenflesk V Killarney Legion 7:00
North Kerry U13 Football League Shield finals
Sponsored by McElligotts Oil Asdee
Games in Moyvane
Winner on the day
Division 1
4.15
Moyvane v Ballyduff
Division 2
3.00
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Beale