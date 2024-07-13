Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Developmental Football League
Division 1 Final
Fossa 2-14 Listry 1-9
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballydonoghue 5 5 0 0 78 49 29 10
Tarbert 5 4 0 1 83 56 27 8
Cordal 5 3 0 2 88 76 12 6
Moyvane 5 2 0 3 61 58 3 4
Duagh 5 1 0 4 54 96 -42 2
Clounmacon 5 0 0 5 46 75 -29 0
Moyvane W/O Duagh
North Kerry Football
Division 1 Senior League Final
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)
Moyvane 1.17 (20) Brosna 3.14 (23)
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills
Div 3
Kerins o Rahilly's B 1-9 v John Mitchels B 5-14
North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship
Crotta O'Neills 2 - 14 Ballyduff 1 -13
Ballyheigue 1 - 18 Lixnaw 3 - 5
Tralee Parnell's 1 - 9 Abbeydorney 0 - 11
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League
Division 3
Dr. Crokes 4 - 6 Rathmore 3 - 3