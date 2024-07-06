Advertisement
Sport

Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Jul 6, 2024 12:16 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Credit Union County Football League Division 5 Promotion Play-Off
St Patrick's Blennerville 2-7 Dr. Crokes 1-9

Kerrry LGFA U16 Co. League
Kilcummin 4-03 Dingle 4-23
Duagh 5-05 Shannonside Tarbert 3-02

