Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 22, 2024 09:53 By radiokerrysport
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa (B Team) 7 5 2 0 111 76 35 12
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 7 4 1 2 96 84 12 9
Beaufort (B Team) 7 3 2 2 87 87 0 8
Killarney Legion (B Team) 7 3 0 4 118 106 12 6
Ballylongford 6 3 0 3 106 104 2 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 7 2 1 4 64 78 -14 5
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 6 2 0 4 80 82 -2 4
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 7 2 0 5 81 126 -45 4

Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
Fri, 21 Jun, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Dr. Crokes W/O Kerins O'Rahilly's -
Fri, 21 Jun, Venue: Milltown, (Round 7), Fossa 3-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-7

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 6 6 0 0 106 64 42 12
Kilcummin (B Team) 7 6 0 1 141 89 52 12
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 7 3 0 4 77 87 -10 6
Spa (B Team) 6 3 0 3 97 108 -11 6
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 7 3 0 4 121 100 21 6
John Mitchels (B Team) 6 2 0 4 78 80 -2 4
Keel (B Team) 7 1 1 5 90 134 -44 3
Desmonds (B Team) 6 1 1 4 64 112 -48 3

Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
Fri, 21 Jun, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 7), Kilcummin 2-16 Ballymacelligott 1-11

Today:

Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Division 2
Kenmare Shamrocks V Fossa 4:30

Division 3
Annascaul V Knocknagoshel 6:00

Division 4
Lispole V Brosna 4:00
Waterville Frank Caseys V Moyvane 4:00
Skelligs Rangers V Castlegregory GAA Club 7:00

Division 5 Cup
St Patrick's Blennerville v Scartaglin 7:30
Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 7:30

Division 6 Cup
Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballylongford 6:30

Division 6 Shield
Keel V St Michael's-Foilmore 7:30
Castleisland Desmonds V John Mitchels 7:30

Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills
6:30
Div 1.
Na Gaeil host John Mitchels

All Ireland 60x30 silver master's A singles Handball
Semi final
Dominic Lynch, Kerry v Denis Creaghan, Roscommon at 3 in Tuamgraney, Clare

