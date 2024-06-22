Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa (B Team) 7 5 2 0 111 76 35 12

Dr. Crokes (C Team) 7 4 1 2 96 84 12 9

Beaufort (B Team) 7 3 2 2 87 87 0 8

Killarney Legion (B Team) 7 3 0 4 118 106 12 6

Ballylongford 6 3 0 3 106 104 2 6

Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 7 2 1 4 64 78 -14 5

Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 6 2 0 4 80 82 -2 4

Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 7 2 0 5 81 126 -45 4

Fri, 21 Jun, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Dr. Crokes W/O Kerins O'Rahilly's -

Fri, 21 Jun, Venue: Milltown, (Round 7), Fossa 3-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-7

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 6 6 0 0 106 64 42 12

Kilcummin (B Team) 7 6 0 1 141 89 52 12

St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 7 3 0 4 77 87 -10 6

Spa (B Team) 6 3 0 3 97 108 -11 6

Ballymacelligott (B Team) 7 3 0 4 121 100 21 6

John Mitchels (B Team) 6 2 0 4 78 80 -2 4

Keel (B Team) 7 1 1 5 90 134 -44 3

Desmonds (B Team) 6 1 1 4 64 112 -48 3

Fri, 21 Jun, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 7), Kilcummin 2-16 Ballymacelligott 1-11

Today:

Credit Union SFL

First named at home

Division 2

Kenmare Shamrocks V Fossa 4:30

Division 3

Annascaul V Knocknagoshel 6:00

Division 4

Lispole V Brosna 4:00

Waterville Frank Caseys V Moyvane 4:00

Skelligs Rangers V Castlegregory GAA Club 7:00

Division 5 Cup

St Patrick's Blennerville v Scartaglin 7:30

Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 7:30

Division 6 Cup

Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballylongford 6:30

Division 6 Shield

Keel V St Michael's-Foilmore 7:30

Castleisland Desmonds V John Mitchels 7:30

Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills

6:30

Div 1.

Na Gaeil host John Mitchels

All Ireland 60x30 silver master's A singles Handball

Semi final

Dominic Lynch, Kerry v Denis Creaghan, Roscommon at 3 in Tuamgraney, Clare