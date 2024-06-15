Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Credit Union Senior Football League Division 6 Cup

Round 4

Ballylongford had a walk-over against Milltown/Castlemaine

Round 6

Dr. Crokes 3-10 Killarney Legion 2-12

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6 Shield

Round 4

John Mitchels 6-8 Keel 3-8

Round 5

Kilcummin 4-12 St Michael's-Foilmore 2-12

Round 6

An Ghaeltacht 2-11 Ballymacelligott 2-7

Developmental League Round 4

Division 1

Fossa 5-12 Beaufort 1-6

Division 2

Churchill 6-19 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-3

Division 4

Moyvane 3-13 Clounmacon 0-8

FIXTURES

Credit Union SFL Division 1

Round 9

Dingle welcome Milltown/Castlemaine at 7.30.

Division 2

Round 5

Na Gaeil host Gneeveguilla from 7.

Division 3

Round 8

Reenard entertain Currow from 7.

Round 11

Firies take on Listry in Farranfore from 6.

Developmental League Round 4

Division 2

Castlegregory GAA Club host Annascaul from 7.

Division 3

Waterville Frank Caseys welcome Skelligs Rangers, also at 7

Division 4

Ballydonoghue host Tarbert at 2pm

Duagh entertain Cordal at 6.