Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Jun 15, 2024 12:24 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTS

Credit Union Senior Football League Division 6 Cup
Round 4
Ballylongford had a walk-over against Milltown/Castlemaine

Round 6
Dr. Crokes 3-10 Killarney Legion 2-12

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6 Shield
Round 4
John Mitchels 6-8 Keel 3-8
Round 5
Kilcummin 4-12 St Michael's-Foilmore 2-12
Round 6
An Ghaeltacht 2-11 Ballymacelligott 2-7

Developmental League Round 4
Division 1
Fossa 5-12 Beaufort 1-6
Division 2
Churchill 6-19 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-3
Division 4
Moyvane 3-13 Clounmacon 0-8

FIXTURES
Credit Union SFL Division 1
Round 9
Dingle welcome Milltown/Castlemaine at 7.30.

Division 2
Round 5
Na Gaeil host Gneeveguilla from 7.

Division 3
Round 8
Reenard entertain Currow from 7.
Round 11
Firies take on Listry in Farranfore from 6.

Developmental League Round 4
Division 2
Castlegregory GAA Club host Annascaul from 7.
Division 3
Waterville Frank Caseys welcome Skelligs Rangers, also at 7
Division 4
Ballydonoghue host Tarbert at 2pm
Duagh entertain Cordal at 6.

