Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SFL
Division 6 Shield
Kilcummin 1-13 John Mitchels 0-4
Today:
First named at home
Games at 7.30 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Glenflesk
Spa Killarney V Kilcummin
Laune Rangers V Ballymacelligott
SFL Division 2
Listowel Emmets V Templenoe 6:30
Gneeveguilla V Austin Stacks 7:00
SFL Division 4
Dromid Pearses V Skelligs Rangers 6:30
Castlegregory GAA Club V Lispole 6:30
SFL Division 6 Cup
Fossa V Kenmare Shamrocks
Division 6 Shield
St Michael's-Foilmore V Castleisland Desmonds