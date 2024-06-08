Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 8, 2024 09:41 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Credit Union SFL

Division 6 Shield

Kilcummin 1-13 John Mitchels 0-4

Today:

Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Games at 7.30 unless otherwise stated

Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Glenflesk
Spa Killarney V Kilcummin
Laune Rangers V Ballymacelligott

SFL Division 2
Listowel Emmets V Templenoe 6:30
Gneeveguilla V Austin Stacks 7:00

SFL Division 4
Dromid Pearses V Skelligs Rangers 6:30
Castlegregory GAA Club V Lispole 6:30

SFL Division 6 Cup
Fossa V Kenmare Shamrocks

Division 6 Shield
St Michael's-Foilmore V Castleisland Desmonds

