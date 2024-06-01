Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League

Division 2 Semi-Finals

St Brendan's 2-13 Ballyheigue 1-12

Abbeydorney 1-25 Lixnaw 2-11

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League

Division 1

Ballyheigue defeated Lixnaw

Division 2

Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 9 Kilmoyley 0 - 6

Division 3

Firies 1 - 12 St. Brendan's 1 - 12

Credit Union SFL

Division 1

Rathmore 2-9 Spa Killarney 0-13

Dr. Crokes 1-15 Killarney Legion 0-7

Kilcummin 1-12 Ballymacelligott 0-15

Division 3

Cordal 2-13 Knocknagoshel 1-10

Division 6 Cup

Beaufort 2-8 Fossa 1-11

Credit Union SFL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 9 9 0 0 172 84 88 18

Rathmore 9 8 0 1 137 107 30 16

Laune Rangers 8 6 1 1 126 99 27 13

Glenflesk 8 4 2 2 146 129 17 10

Kilcummin 9 4 2 3 113 115 -2 10

Ballymacelligott 9 3 3 3 137 135 2 9

Spa 9 3 1 5 122 130 -8 7

Killarney Legion 9 2 2 5 113 125 -12 6

An Ghaeltacht 8 2 1 5 110 137 -27 5

Milltown/Castlemaine 8 1 1 6 94 111 -17 3

Dingle 8 1 1 6 76 142 -66 3

Kerins O`Rahilly's 8 1 0 7 93 125 -32 2

Credit Union SFL Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 8 7 0 1 125 96 29 14

Churchill 8 4 2 2 111 94 17 10

Keel 8 4 1 3 118 89 29 9

Tarbert 8 4 1 3 133 118 15 9

Cordal 9 4 1 4 117 126 -9 9

Ballydonoghue 8 3 2 3 100 108 -8 8

Listry 8 2 3 3 78 85 -7 7

Currow 7 3 1 3 110 129 -19 7

St Mary's 8 2 2 4 100 99 1 6

Reenard 7 3 0 4 85 94 -9 6

Annascaul 8 3 0 5 108 120 -12 6

Knocknagoshel 9 2 1 6 113 140 -27 5

Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa (B Team) 4 3 1 0 78 56 22 7

Beaufort (B Team) 5 2 2 1 63 58 5 6

Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 3 2 1 0 38 32 6 5

Killarney Legion (B Team) 4 2 0 2 74 65 9 4

Ballylongford 3 1 0 2 73 65 8 2

Dr. Crokes (C Team) 3 1 0 2 38 40 -2 2

Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 4 1 0 3 47 69 -22 2

Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 4 1 0 3 59 85 -26 2

Munster 60x30 over 70s handball

Singles semi final

Dermot Casey, Kerry beat John Lyons, Cork 21-7, 21-19.

Today:

Credit Union SFL; First named at home

Division 1

An Ghaeltacht V Kerins O'Rahilly's 2:30

Glenflesk V Laune Rangers 7:30

Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Listowel Emmets 6:30

Beaufort V Templenoe 7:30

Ardfert Football Club V Fossa 7:30

John Mitchels V Na Gaeil 7:30

Kenmare Shamrocks V Gneeveguilla 7:30

Austin Stacks V Castleisland Desmonds 7:30

Division 3

Ballydonoghue V Currow 7:00

Tarbert V Keel 7:30

Churchill V St Mary's 7:30

Annascaul V Firies 7:30

SFL Division 4

St Michael's-Foilmore V Brosna 6:00

Cromane V Moyvane 6:30

Skelligs Rangers V St Senan's 630

Ballyduff V Beale 7:30

Waterville Frank Caseys V Castlegregory GAA Club 7:30

Division 5 Cup

Dr. Crokes V Duagh 5:30

Scartaglin V Austin Stacks 6:30

Sneem/Derrynane V Kilgarvan in Derrynane 7:00

Laune Rangers V St Patrick's Blennerville 7:30

Division 5 Shield

Tuosist V Rathmore 5:30

Division 6 Cup

Dr. Crokes V Ballylongford 4:00

Milltown/Castlemaine V Killarney Legion 7:30

Division 6 Shield

Kilcummin V St Michael's-Foilmore 5:00

An Ghaeltacht V John Mitchels 5:30