Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 2 Semi-Finals
St Brendan's 2-13 Ballyheigue 1-12
Abbeydorney 1-25 Lixnaw 2-11
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyheigue defeated Lixnaw
Division 2
Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 9 Kilmoyley 0 - 6
Division 3
Firies 1 - 12 St. Brendan's 1 - 12
Credit Union SFL
Division 1
Rathmore 2-9 Spa Killarney 0-13
Dr. Crokes 1-15 Killarney Legion 0-7
Kilcummin 1-12 Ballymacelligott 0-15
Division 3
Cordal 2-13 Knocknagoshel 1-10
Division 6 Cup
Beaufort 2-8 Fossa 1-11
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 9 9 0 0 172 84 88 18
Rathmore 9 8 0 1 137 107 30 16
Laune Rangers 8 6 1 1 126 99 27 13
Glenflesk 8 4 2 2 146 129 17 10
Kilcummin 9 4 2 3 113 115 -2 10
Ballymacelligott 9 3 3 3 137 135 2 9
Spa 9 3 1 5 122 130 -8 7
Killarney Legion 9 2 2 5 113 125 -12 6
An Ghaeltacht 8 2 1 5 110 137 -27 5
Milltown/Castlemaine 8 1 1 6 94 111 -17 3
Dingle 8 1 1 6 76 142 -66 3
Kerins O`Rahilly's 8 1 0 7 93 125 -32 2
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 8 7 0 1 125 96 29 14
Churchill 8 4 2 2 111 94 17 10
Keel 8 4 1 3 118 89 29 9
Tarbert 8 4 1 3 133 118 15 9
Cordal 9 4 1 4 117 126 -9 9
Ballydonoghue 8 3 2 3 100 108 -8 8
Listry 8 2 3 3 78 85 -7 7
Currow 7 3 1 3 110 129 -19 7
St Mary's 8 2 2 4 100 99 1 6
Reenard 7 3 0 4 85 94 -9 6
Annascaul 8 3 0 5 108 120 -12 6
Knocknagoshel 9 2 1 6 113 140 -27 5
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa (B Team) 4 3 1 0 78 56 22 7
Beaufort (B Team) 5 2 2 1 63 58 5 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 3 2 1 0 38 32 6 5
Killarney Legion (B Team) 4 2 0 2 74 65 9 4
Ballylongford 3 1 0 2 73 65 8 2
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 3 1 0 2 38 40 -2 2
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 4 1 0 3 47 69 -22 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 4 1 0 3 59 85 -26 2
Munster 60x30 over 70s handball
Singles semi final
Dermot Casey, Kerry beat John Lyons, Cork 21-7, 21-19.
Today:
Credit Union SFL; First named at home
Division 1
An Ghaeltacht V Kerins O'Rahilly's 2:30
Glenflesk V Laune Rangers 7:30
Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Listowel Emmets 6:30
Beaufort V Templenoe 7:30
Ardfert Football Club V Fossa 7:30
John Mitchels V Na Gaeil 7:30
Kenmare Shamrocks V Gneeveguilla 7:30
Austin Stacks V Castleisland Desmonds 7:30
Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Currow 7:00
Tarbert V Keel 7:30
Churchill V St Mary's 7:30
Annascaul V Firies 7:30
SFL Division 4
St Michael's-Foilmore V Brosna 6:00
Cromane V Moyvane 6:30
Skelligs Rangers V St Senan's 630
Ballyduff V Beale 7:30
Waterville Frank Caseys V Castlegregory GAA Club 7:30
Division 5 Cup
Dr. Crokes V Duagh 5:30
Scartaglin V Austin Stacks 6:30
Sneem/Derrynane V Kilgarvan in Derrynane 7:00
Laune Rangers V St Patrick's Blennerville 7:30
Division 5 Shield
Tuosist V Rathmore 5:30
Division 6 Cup
Dr. Crokes V Ballylongford 4:00
Milltown/Castlemaine V Killarney Legion 7:30
Division 6 Shield
Kilcummin V St Michael's-Foilmore 5:00
An Ghaeltacht V John Mitchels 5:30