Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 1, 2024 09:59 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Senior Hurling League

Division 2 Semi-Finals

St Brendan's 2-13 Ballyheigue 1-12

Advertisement

Abbeydorney 1-25 Lixnaw 2-11

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League

Division 1

Advertisement

Ballyheigue defeated Lixnaw

Division 2

Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 9 Kilmoyley 0 - 6

Advertisement

Division 3

Firies 1 - 12 St. Brendan's 1 - 12

Credit Union SFL

Advertisement

Division 1

Rathmore 2-9 Spa Killarney 0-13

Dr. Crokes 1-15 Killarney Legion 0-7

Advertisement

Kilcummin 1-12 Ballymacelligott 0-15

Division 3

Cordal 2-13 Knocknagoshel 1-10

Division 6 Cup

Beaufort 2-8 Fossa 1-11

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 9 9 0 0 172 84 88 18
Rathmore 9 8 0 1 137 107 30 16
Laune Rangers 8 6 1 1 126 99 27 13
Glenflesk 8 4 2 2 146 129 17 10
Kilcummin 9 4 2 3 113 115 -2 10
Ballymacelligott 9 3 3 3 137 135 2 9
Spa 9 3 1 5 122 130 -8 7
Killarney Legion 9 2 2 5 113 125 -12 6
An Ghaeltacht 8 2 1 5 110 137 -27 5
Milltown/Castlemaine 8 1 1 6 94 111 -17 3
Dingle 8 1 1 6 76 142 -66 3
Kerins O`Rahilly's 8 1 0 7 93 125 -32 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 8 7 0 1 125 96 29 14
Churchill 8 4 2 2 111 94 17 10
Keel 8 4 1 3 118 89 29 9
Tarbert 8 4 1 3 133 118 15 9
Cordal 9 4 1 4 117 126 -9 9
Ballydonoghue 8 3 2 3 100 108 -8 8
Listry 8 2 3 3 78 85 -7 7
Currow 7 3 1 3 110 129 -19 7
St Mary's 8 2 2 4 100 99 1 6
Reenard 7 3 0 4 85 94 -9 6
Annascaul 8 3 0 5 108 120 -12 6
Knocknagoshel 9 2 1 6 113 140 -27 5

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa (B Team) 4 3 1 0 78 56 22 7
Beaufort (B Team) 5 2 2 1 63 58 5 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 3 2 1 0 38 32 6 5
Killarney Legion (B Team) 4 2 0 2 74 65 9 4
Ballylongford 3 1 0 2 73 65 8 2
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 3 1 0 2 38 40 -2 2
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 4 1 0 3 47 69 -22 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 4 1 0 3 59 85 -26 2

Munster 60x30 over 70s handball

Singles semi final

Dermot Casey, Kerry beat John Lyons, Cork 21-7, 21-19.

Today:

Credit Union SFL; First named at home
Division 1
An Ghaeltacht V Kerins O'Rahilly's 2:30
Glenflesk V Laune Rangers 7:30

Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Listowel Emmets 6:30
Beaufort V Templenoe 7:30
Ardfert Football Club V Fossa 7:30
John Mitchels V Na Gaeil 7:30
Kenmare Shamrocks V Gneeveguilla 7:30
Austin Stacks V Castleisland Desmonds 7:30

Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Currow 7:00
Tarbert V Keel 7:30
Churchill V St Mary's 7:30
Annascaul V Firies 7:30

SFL Division 4
St Michael's-Foilmore V Brosna 6:00
Cromane V Moyvane 6:30
Skelligs Rangers V St Senan's 630
Ballyduff V Beale 7:30
Waterville Frank Caseys V Castlegregory GAA Club 7:30

Division 5 Cup
Dr. Crokes V Duagh 5:30
Scartaglin V Austin Stacks 6:30
Sneem/Derrynane V Kilgarvan in Derrynane 7:00
Laune Rangers V St Patrick's Blennerville 7:30

Division 5 Shield
Tuosist V Rathmore 5:30

Division 6 Cup
Dr. Crokes V Ballylongford 4:00
Milltown/Castlemaine V Killarney Legion 7:30

Division 6 Shield
Kilcummin V St Michael's-Foilmore 5:00
An Ghaeltacht V John Mitchels 5:30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry cricket teams play today
Advertisement
Kerry at Dublin today
Listowel’s 3 day meeting gets underway today
Advertisement

Recommended

38 homeless adults in Kerry during last week of  April
Kerry cricket teams play today
Calls for people interested in organising event for Culture Night
Kerry at Dublin today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus