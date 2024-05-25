Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

May 25, 2024 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Credit Union County Senior Hurling League

Division 1 Semi-Finals

Crotta O'Neill's 6-14 Ballyduff 2-14

Advertisement

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-16 Abbeydorney 0-17

Credit Union SFL

Division 4

Advertisement

Beale 0-19 Skelligs Rangers 2-8

Division 6 Shield

Ballymacelligott 3-16 Castleisland Desmonds 0-4

Advertisement

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Senan's 7 7 0 0 134 95 39 14
Beale 8 5 1 2 110 95 15 11
Brosna 7 4 2 1 102 86 16 10
Skelligs Rangers 8 5 0 3 110 101 9 10
Castlegregory GAA Club 6 4 1 1 119 79 40 9
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 7 3 1 3 121 119 2 7
Waterville 7 2 2 3 100 93 7 6
Moyvane 7 2 1 4 102 103 -1 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 7 1 3 3 78 88 -10 5
Ballyduff 7 2 0 5 90 120 -30 4
Lispole 8 0 3 5 114 140 -26 3
Cromane 7 1 0 6 90 151 -61 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 3 3 0 0 73 40 33 6
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 4 2 0 2 68 48 20 4
Kilcummin (B Team) 3 2 0 1 62 48 14 4
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 3 2 0 1 48 47 1 4
Spa (B Team) 3 2 0 1 55 56 -1 4
John Mitchels (B Team) 3 1 0 2 48 47 1 2
Keel (B Team) 3 0 1 2 43 58 -15 1
Desmonds (B Team) 4 0 1 3 46 99 -53 1

Today:

Advertisement

All Ireland 60x30 Diamond Masters B Handball
Doubles semi final
Dermot Casey and Pat Lacey, Kerry will play Brendan McNeill and Fergus McFadden, Galway at 12 in Tuamgraney, Clare

Credit Union SFL
First named at home

Division 1
Killarney Legion V Dingle 7:30

Advertisement

Division 2
Listowel Emmets V Austin Stacks 7:00
Fossa V Beaufort 7:30

Division 3
Annascaul V Keel 7:00

Division 4
Dromid Pearses V Waterville Frank Caseys 6:00
Castlegregory GAA Club V St Michael's-Foilmore 7:30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry begin All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship campaign today
Advertisement
Home tie today brings to an end Kerry's Joe McDonagh Cup campaign
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man seriously injured in Inchycullane crash
Road closed in Kerry following crash
Kerry begin All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship campaign today
Kerry minors to face Roscommon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus