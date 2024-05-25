Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union County Senior Hurling League

Division 1 Semi-Finals

Crotta O'Neill's 6-14 Ballyduff 2-14

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-16 Abbeydorney 0-17

Credit Union SFL

Division 4

Beale 0-19 Skelligs Rangers 2-8

Division 6 Shield

Ballymacelligott 3-16 Castleisland Desmonds 0-4

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Senan's 7 7 0 0 134 95 39 14

Beale 8 5 1 2 110 95 15 11

Brosna 7 4 2 1 102 86 16 10

Skelligs Rangers 8 5 0 3 110 101 9 10

Castlegregory GAA Club 6 4 1 1 119 79 40 9

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 7 3 1 3 121 119 2 7

Waterville 7 2 2 3 100 93 7 6

Moyvane 7 2 1 4 102 103 -1 5

St Michael's-Foilmore 7 1 3 3 78 88 -10 5

Ballyduff 7 2 0 5 90 120 -30 4

Lispole 8 0 3 5 114 140 -26 3

Cromane 7 1 0 6 90 151 -61 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 3 3 0 0 73 40 33 6

Ballymacelligott (B Team) 4 2 0 2 68 48 20 4

Kilcummin (B Team) 3 2 0 1 62 48 14 4

St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 3 2 0 1 48 47 1 4

Spa (B Team) 3 2 0 1 55 56 -1 4

John Mitchels (B Team) 3 1 0 2 48 47 1 2

Keel (B Team) 3 0 1 2 43 58 -15 1

Desmonds (B Team) 4 0 1 3 46 99 -53 1

Today:

All Ireland 60x30 Diamond Masters B Handball

Doubles semi final

Dermot Casey and Pat Lacey, Kerry will play Brendan McNeill and Fergus McFadden, Galway at 12 in Tuamgraney, Clare

Credit Union SFL

First named at home

Division 1

Killarney Legion V Dingle 7:30

Division 2

Listowel Emmets V Austin Stacks 7:00

Fossa V Beaufort 7:30

Division 3

Annascaul V Keel 7:00

Division 4

Dromid Pearses V Waterville Frank Caseys 6:00

Castlegregory GAA Club V St Michael's-Foilmore 7:30