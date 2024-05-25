Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union County Senior Hurling League
Division 1 Semi-Finals
Crotta O'Neill's 6-14 Ballyduff 2-14
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-16 Abbeydorney 0-17
Credit Union SFL
Division 4
Beale 0-19 Skelligs Rangers 2-8
Division 6 Shield
Ballymacelligott 3-16 Castleisland Desmonds 0-4
Credit Union SFL Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Senan's 7 7 0 0 134 95 39 14
Beale 8 5 1 2 110 95 15 11
Brosna 7 4 2 1 102 86 16 10
Skelligs Rangers 8 5 0 3 110 101 9 10
Castlegregory GAA Club 6 4 1 1 119 79 40 9
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 7 3 1 3 121 119 2 7
Waterville 7 2 2 3 100 93 7 6
Moyvane 7 2 1 4 102 103 -1 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 7 1 3 3 78 88 -10 5
Ballyduff 7 2 0 5 90 120 -30 4
Lispole 8 0 3 5 114 140 -26 3
Cromane 7 1 0 6 90 151 -61 2
Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 3 3 0 0 73 40 33 6
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 4 2 0 2 68 48 20 4
Kilcummin (B Team) 3 2 0 1 62 48 14 4
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 3 2 0 1 48 47 1 4
Spa (B Team) 3 2 0 1 55 56 -1 4
John Mitchels (B Team) 3 1 0 2 48 47 1 2
Keel (B Team) 3 0 1 2 43 58 -15 1
Desmonds (B Team) 4 0 1 3 46 99 -53 1
Today:
All Ireland 60x30 Diamond Masters B Handball
Doubles semi final
Dermot Casey and Pat Lacey, Kerry will play Brendan McNeill and Fergus McFadden, Galway at 12 in Tuamgraney, Clare
Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Division 1
Killarney Legion V Dingle 7:30
Division 2
Listowel Emmets V Austin Stacks 7:00
Fossa V Beaufort 7:30
Division 3
Annascaul V Keel 7:00
Division 4
Dromid Pearses V Waterville Frank Caseys 6:00
Castlegregory GAA Club V St Michael's-Foilmore 7:30