Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Round 7

Division 1

Spa Killarney 1-15 Killarney Legion 0-15

Division 6A

Ballylongford 9-12 Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-9

Fossa 2-14 An Ghaeltacht 3-11

Kilcummin 2-13 Killarney Legion 0-11

Division 6B

Ballymacelligott 1-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-6

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13 Beaufort 0-14

Credit Union Senior Hurling League Round 9

Division 1

Kilmoyley 5-23 St Brendan's 1-14

Crotta O Neills were given a Walk-over against Causeway

Lixnaw 2-22 Dr. Crokes 0-10

Abbeydorney 4-23 Ballyheigue 0-15

Ballyduff 4-17 Tralee Parnells 1-11

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League

Division 2

Crotta O’Neill’s 5 - 16 Causeway 3 - 19

Kilmoyley 2 - 15 Ballyduff 3 - 8

Division 3

St. Brendan's 3-16 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-7

Ladies Football

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Division 2 – Round 6

Rathmore 8-12 Finuge/St Senans 0-06

Clounmacon/Moyvane 0-09 MKL Gaels – Knockanure 4-10

Division 4 Round 3

John Mitchels 0-08 Glenflesk 2-08

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice Under 16 Division 3 Final

Ballyduff 4-13 Moyvane 6-06

Fixtures

Credit Union Senior Football League Round 7

Home team named first and all games have a 7.30 start unless stated otherwise:

Division 1

An Ghaeltacht V Ballymacelligott

Glenflesk V Kilcummin

Rathmore V Milltown/Castlemaine

Dingle V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Beaufort

Kenmare Shamrocks V Listowel Emmets

Austin Stacks V Templenoe

Fossa V Na Gaeil

John Mitchels V Castleisland Desmonds

Ardfert Football Club V Gneeveguilla

Division 3

Currow V Annascaul is at 7.

Tarbert V Knocknagoshel

Listry V Churchill

Firies V Reenard

St Mary's V Cordal

Keel V Ballydonoghue

Division 4

Skelligs Rangers V Ballyduff is at 6.30

Cromane V Castlegregory GAA Club is a 7.15

Moyvane V Brosna

Lispole V Beale

Waterville Frank Caseys V St Senan's

St Michael's-Foilmore V Dromid Pearses

Division 5A

Asdee V Gneeveguilla

Tuosist V Firies

Kilgarvan V Duagh

St Patrick's Blennerville V Austin Stacks

Division 5B

Sneem/Derrynane V Scartaglin

Finuge V Laune Rangers

Valentia Young Islanders V Dr. Crokes