Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Credit Union Credit Union Senior Football League Round 7
Division 1
Spa Killarney 1-15 Killarney Legion 0-15
Division 6A
Ballylongford 9-12 Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-9
Fossa 2-14 An Ghaeltacht 3-11
Kilcummin 2-13 Killarney Legion 0-11
Division 6B
Ballymacelligott 1-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-6
Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13 Beaufort 0-14
Credit Union Senior Hurling League Round 9
Division 1
Kilmoyley 5-23 St Brendan's 1-14
Crotta O Neills were given a Walk-over against Causeway
Lixnaw 2-22 Dr. Crokes 0-10
Abbeydorney 4-23 Ballyheigue 0-15
Ballyduff 4-17 Tralee Parnells 1-11
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League
Division 2
Crotta O’Neill’s 5 - 16 Causeway 3 - 19
Kilmoyley 2 - 15 Ballyduff 3 - 8
Division 3
St. Brendan's 3-16 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-7
Ladies Football
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 2 – Round 6
Rathmore 8-12 Finuge/St Senans 0-06
Clounmacon/Moyvane 0-09 MKL Gaels – Knockanure 4-10
Division 4 Round 3
John Mitchels 0-08 Glenflesk 2-08
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice Under 16 Division 3 Final
Ballyduff 4-13 Moyvane 6-06
Fixtures
Credit Union Senior Football League Round 7
Home team named first and all games have a 7.30 start unless stated otherwise:
Division 1
An Ghaeltacht V Ballymacelligott
Glenflesk V Kilcummin
Rathmore V Milltown/Castlemaine
Dingle V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Beaufort
Kenmare Shamrocks V Listowel Emmets
Austin Stacks V Templenoe
Fossa V Na Gaeil
John Mitchels V Castleisland Desmonds
Ardfert Football Club V Gneeveguilla
Division 3
Currow V Annascaul is at 7.
Tarbert V Knocknagoshel
Listry V Churchill
Firies V Reenard
St Mary's V Cordal
Keel V Ballydonoghue
Division 4
Skelligs Rangers V Ballyduff is at 6.30
Cromane V Castlegregory GAA Club is a 7.15
Moyvane V Brosna
Lispole V Beale
Waterville Frank Caseys V St Senan's
St Michael's-Foilmore V Dromid Pearses
Division 5A
Asdee V Gneeveguilla
Tuosist V Firies
Kilgarvan V Duagh
St Patrick's Blennerville V Austin Stacks
Division 5B
Sneem/Derrynane V Scartaglin
Finuge V Laune Rangers
Valentia Young Islanders V Dr. Crokes