Lee Strand Féile Hurling Final

St. Brendan's 2 - 15 Ballyduff 0 - 19

West Kerry Football League Final

Dingle 1-21 An Ghaeltacht 1-8

The 2020 County Junior Hurling Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.

Crotta is the venue at 1.30 for the decider between Ballyheigue and Duagh.

The 2020 Mid Kerry Senior Football League Final takes place today.

Laune Rangers host Beaufort at 5.30.