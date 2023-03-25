Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Mar 25, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures and results Saturday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Senior Hurling Division 1
Causeway 1-10 Abbeydorney 2-7

Today:

Presentation, Milltown this evening contest the Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior ‘C’ Football Championship Final.

Advertisement

They go up against Dunmore, Galway in Fethard, Tipperary from 6.30.

First named at home.

Senior Football Division 1
Austin Stacks V Spa Killarney 16:00

Advertisement

Development League Division 3
Skelligs Rangers V Moyvane 17:00

Minor Football League Division 4A
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Cordal/Scartaglin 15:00

Minor Football League Division 8
Laune Rangers V Northern Gaels 15:00
Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballymacelligott 15:00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus