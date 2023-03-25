Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Senior Hurling Division 1

Causeway 1-10 Abbeydorney 2-7

Today:

Presentation, Milltown this evening contest the Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior ‘C’ Football Championship Final.

They go up against Dunmore, Galway in Fethard, Tipperary from 6.30.

First named at home.

Senior Football Division 1

Austin Stacks V Spa Killarney 16:00

Development League Division 3

Skelligs Rangers V Moyvane 17:00

Minor Football League Division 4A

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Cordal/Scartaglin 15:00

Minor Football League Division 8

Laune Rangers V Northern Gaels 15:00

Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballymacelligott 15:00