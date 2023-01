Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Munster 40x20 Handball

Silver Master A Singles ¼ Final

Dominick Lynch, Kerry beat Denis Quinn, Cork 21-3, 21-2

Handball today:

Munster 40x20 Golden Master B Singles quarter final

Brian McEvoy, Kerry v Kevin Murry, Cork at 1 in Glenville, Cork

Munster 40x20 Junior B Singles quarter final

Eammon Lacey, Kerry v Gearoid O’Connell, Cork at 1 in Ballymac

That match will be followed by the Diamond Master B Singles quarter final between Pat Lacey, Kerry and Stephen Mclnerny, Limerick

The Munster Gael linn tournament is on in Liscarroll, Cork at 12

Kerry’s John Joe Quirke is competing today in the European 1 Wall Dutch Open