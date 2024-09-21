Saturday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Molyneaux Cup Semi-Final
Dr. Crokes 2-13 Rathmore 1-9
Barrett Cup Shield Semi-Final
Austin Stacks 1-13 Ballymacelligott 2-7
Kerry Cup Semi-Finals
Cordal 2-9 Tarbert 1-8
North Kerry Senior Championship Semi Finals
Abbeydorney 2 - 16 Causeway 1 - 17
Lixnaw 2 - 17 Kilmoyley 1 - 19
South Kerry Under 15 League Final
Waterville - Frank Casey's\Dromid Pearses 3.07 Na Fianna 1.10
LGFA Under 15 Club Championship Quarter Finals
D1
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 4-05 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 3-06
D2
Cromane 2-10 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 4-06
Fossa 2-18 -v- Scartaglin/Cordal 2-01
D3
Rathmore 6-03 -v- Dr. Crokes 4-06
Na Gaeil 2-06 -v- Moyvane 4-05
D4
Beale 5-07 -v- Laune Rangers 1-06
Firies 3-08 -v- Shannoside Tarbert 6-05
FIXTURES
Molyneaux Cup Semi-Final
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Semi-Final), Austin Stacks V Glenflesk 16:00, Ref: Tom McCarthy
Molyneaux Cup Shield Semi-Final
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Semi-Final), Firies V Laune Rangers 16:00, Ref: Tim Falvey
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Fossa, (Semi-Final), Fossa V Killarney Legion 16:00, Ref: Gerry Kelliher
McElligott Cup Semi-Finals
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Kenmare, (Semi-Final), Kenmare V Castleisland Desmonds 16:00, Ref: Timothy Clifford
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Churchill, (Semi-Final), Churchill V Kilcummin 16:00, Ref: Dan Hayes
McElligott Cup Shield Semi-Finals
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Dingle, (Semi-Final), Dingle V Listowel Emmets 16:00, Ref: Seamus Griffin
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Semi-Final), Gneeveguilla V Kerins O'Rahilly's 16:00, Ref: John Purcell
Barrett Cup Semi-Final
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Ardfert, (Semi-Final), Ardfert Football Club V John Mitchels 16:00, Ref: Connie O Connor
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Beaufort, (Semi-Final), Beaufort V Currow 18:00, Ref: Kieran Boyle
Barrett Cup Shield Semi-Final
Sun, 22 Sep,
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Semi-Final), Glenbeigh-Glencar V Spa Killarney 14:00, Ref: TBC
Cahill Cup Semi-Finals
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Semi-Final), Laune Rangers V An Ghaeltacht 16:00, Ref: Fergus Clifford
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Semi-Final), St Michael's-Foilmore V Listry 16:00, Ref: Paul O Sullivan
Cahill Cup Shield Semi-Finals
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Cromane, (Semi-Final), Skelligs Rangers V Ballydonoghue 16:00, Ref: Brian O Sullivan
Kerry Cup Semi-Finals
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Moyvane, (Semi-Final), Moyvane V St Patrick's Blennerville 16:00, Ref: Eugene Stack
Kerry Cup Shield Quarter-Finals
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Clounmacon, (Quarter-Final), Clounmacon V Beale 17:00, Ref: Muiris O Sullivan
Kerry Cup Shield Semi-Finals
Sat, 21 Sep,
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Semi-Final), St Senan's V Brosna 16:00, Ref: Patrick Dowling
Under 17 Club Championship Quarter Final
D1
Firies -v- ISG - Farranfore 6.15pm
Under 15
D1
Austin Stacks -v- MKL Gaels - 2pm