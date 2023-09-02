Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Kerry LGFA County Championships
U15
Kilcummin v Moyvane - conceded by kilcummin
U17
Killarney Legion 2-05 v Kerins O'Rahillys 6-15
Listowel Emmet's 1-08 v Glenflesk 5 – 10
TODAY
Club Football Championships
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Senior Semi-Finals
Dr. Crokes V Kenmare Shamrocks 3:00
Spa Killarney V Dingle 6:00
Intermediate Quarter-Final
Glenflesk V Austin Stacks 3:00
Intermediate Relegation Semi-Finals
Venue: Milltown; Ballydonoghue V St Mary's 4:00
Venue: Fossa; Currow V Glenbeigh-Glencar 5:00
Junior Premier Quarter-Final
Ballymacelligott V Ballyduff 4:00
Listry V Listowel Emmets 6:00
Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Final
Venue: Killorglin; Castlegregory GAA Club V Skelligs Rangers 4:00
Junior Quarter-Finals
Moyvane V Beale 6:00
Sneem/Derrynane V Cromane 6:00 in Derrynane
U13
Southern Gaels v Shannonside Tarbert
1:30 Foilmore
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 1
Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue @ Kilmoyley, 6:30
The participating clubs voted for a new format for the 2023 North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship.
The competition will comprise of 2 Groups of 4 teams with the winners of each qualifying for the Final.
The reason for the change is to provide additional games to senior hurlers subsequent to the very early finish of the county senior championship this year.
Group 1 includes Crotta O’Neill’s, Ballyduff, Lixnaw and St. Brendan’s while Group 2 will have Abbeydorney, Kilmoyley, Causeway and Ballyheigue.
North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue @ Abbeydorney, 6.30