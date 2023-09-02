Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Kerry LGFA County Championships

U15

Kilcummin v Moyvane - conceded by kilcummin

U17

Killarney Legion 2-05 v Kerins O'Rahillys 6-15

Listowel Emmet's 1-08 v Glenflesk 5 – 10

TODAY

Club Football Championships

First named at home unless otherwise stated

Senior Semi-Finals

Dr. Crokes V Kenmare Shamrocks 3:00

Spa Killarney V Dingle 6:00

Intermediate Quarter-Final

Glenflesk V Austin Stacks 3:00

Intermediate Relegation Semi-Finals

Venue: Milltown; Ballydonoghue V St Mary's 4:00

Venue: Fossa; Currow V Glenbeigh-Glencar 5:00

Junior Premier Quarter-Final

Ballymacelligott V Ballyduff 4:00

Listry V Listowel Emmets 6:00

Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Final

Venue: Killorglin; Castlegregory GAA Club V Skelligs Rangers 4:00

Junior Quarter-Finals

Moyvane V Beale 6:00

Sneem/Derrynane V Cromane 6:00 in Derrynane

Kerry LGFA County Championships

U13

Southern Gaels v Shannonside Tarbert

1:30 Foilmore

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1

Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue @ Kilmoyley, 6:30

The participating clubs voted for a new format for the 2023 North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship.

The competition will comprise of 2 Groups of 4 teams with the winners of each qualifying for the Final.

The reason for the change is to provide additional games to senior hurlers subsequent to the very early finish of the county senior championship this year.

Group 1 includes Crotta O’Neill’s, Ballyduff, Lixnaw and St. Brendan’s while Group 2 will have Abbeydorney, Kilmoyley, Causeway and Ballyheigue.

North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship

Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue @ Abbeydorney, 6.30