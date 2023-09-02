Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Sep 2, 2023 09:53 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures and results Saturday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Kerry LGFA County Championships

U15
Kilcummin v Moyvane - conceded by kilcummin

U17
Killarney Legion 2-05 v Kerins O'Rahillys 6-15
Listowel Emmet's 1-08 v Glenflesk 5 – 10

Advertisement

TODAY

Club Football Championships
First named at home unless otherwise stated

Senior Semi-Finals
Dr. Crokes V Kenmare Shamrocks 3:00
Spa Killarney V Dingle 6:00

Advertisement

Intermediate Quarter-Final
Glenflesk V Austin Stacks 3:00

Intermediate Relegation Semi-Finals
Venue: Milltown; Ballydonoghue V St Mary's 4:00
Venue: Fossa; Currow V Glenbeigh-Glencar 5:00

Junior Premier Quarter-Final
Ballymacelligott V Ballyduff 4:00
Listry V Listowel Emmets 6:00

Advertisement

Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Final
Venue: Killorglin; Castlegregory GAA Club V Skelligs Rangers 4:00

Junior Quarter-Finals
Moyvane V Beale 6:00
Sneem/Derrynane V Cromane 6:00 in Derrynane

Kerry LGFA County Championships
U13
Southern Gaels v Shannonside Tarbert
1:30 Foilmore

Advertisement

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 1
Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue @ Kilmoyley, 6:30

The participating clubs voted for a new format for the 2023 North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship.

The competition will comprise of 2 Groups of 4 teams with the winners of each qualifying for the Final.

Advertisement

The reason for the change is to provide additional games to senior hurlers subsequent to the very early finish of the county senior championship this year.

Group 1 includes Crotta O’Neill’s, Ballyduff, Lixnaw and St. Brendan’s while Group 2 will have Abbeydorney, Kilmoyley, Causeway and Ballyheigue.

North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue @ Abbeydorney, 6.30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus