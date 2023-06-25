Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Credit Union Senior Football
Division 1
Dingle 0-9 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-9
Gneeveguilla 3-13 Ballymacelligott 2-12
Spa Killarney 1-10 Killarney Legion 0-9
Division 2
Na Gaeil 2-12 Currow 1-6
Division 3
Skelligs Rangers 2-6 Annascaul 1-9
John Mitchels 3-18 Dromid Pearses 1-7
Churchill 2-11 Listry 0-8
Division 4
St Michael's-Foilmore 1-8 Cromane 0-6
Division 6
Fossa 1-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-5
Div 5B Phase 2
Rathmore 2-18 Laune Rangers 0-12
TABLES:
Senior Football Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 10 7 1 2 162 128 34 15
Killarney Legion 9 5 3 1 139 110 29 13
Ballymacelligott 10 6 0 4 179 168 11 12
Kilcummin 9 5 1 3 156 132 24 11
Rathmore 10 4 2 4 155 149 6 10
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 4 2 4 143 141 2 10
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 3 4 3 142 147 -5 10
Gneeveguilla 10 4 1 5 158 164 -6 9
Spa 10 4 1 5 138 152 -14 9
Dingle 9 2 4 3 111 121 -10 8
Austin Stacks 9 3 0 6 130 136 -6 6
Desmonds 10 1 1 8 128 193 -65 3
Senior Football Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenflesk 9 7 0 2 161 137 24 14
An Ghaeltacht 9 6 2 1 134 118 16 14
Laune Rangers 9 5 3 1 153 128 25 13
Na Gaeil 10 5 2 3 132 120 12 12
Kenmare Shamrocks 9 5 1 3 146 120 26 11
Templenoe 9 4 2 3 128 138 -10 10
Listowel Emmets 9 4 1 4 133 130 3 9
Beaufort 9 3 3 3 124 121 3 9
Glenbeigh-Glencar 9 4 1 4 116 113 3 9
Firies 9 2 2 5 115 136 -21 6
Currow 10 1 0 9 134 185 -51 2
St Mary's 9 0 1 8 125 155 -30 1
Senior Football Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14
Ardfert Football Club 9 6 1 2 151 115 36 13
Churchill 10 6 0 4 143 136 7 12
Listry 10 5 2 3 126 127 -1 12
Fossa 9 5 1 3 148 131 17 11
Annascaul 10 5 1 4 148 140 8 11
Reenard 9 5 1 3 113 106 7 11
Ballydonoghue 9 4 2 3 157 140 17 10
Knocknagoshel 9 3 3 3 105 102 3 9
Brosna 9 2 2 5 112 122 -10 6
Skelligs Rangers 10 2 1 7 105 137 -32 5
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 10 0 0 10 122 222 -100 0
Senior Football Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Keel 9 6 2 1 128 97 31 14
Cordal 10 6 1 3 152 139 13 13
St Senan's 10 6 0 4 151 114 37 12
Beale 9 6 0 3 113 102 11 12
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 6 0 4 108 118 -10 12
Tarbert 9 4 3 2 127 106 21 11
Cromane 10 5 1 4 126 139 -13 11
Castlegregory GAA Club 10 4 1 5 160 148 12 9
Ballyduff 9 1 4 4 113 124 -11 6
St Pats Blennerville 10 3 0 7 130 146 -16 6
Dr. Crokes 9 2 0 7 141 177 -36 4
Sneem/Derrynane 9 2 0 7 114 153 -39 4
Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 10 9 0 1 168 93 75 18
Firies 9 7 1 1 164 134 30 15
Fossa 9 6 1 2 135 115 20 13
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12
Beaufort 9 5 2 2 130 128 2 12
Milltown/Castlemaine 9 5 0 4 138 132 6 10
Dr. Crokes 9 4 2 3 136 134 2 10
Killarney Legion 9 2 3 4 132 154 -22 7
Kilcummin 9 3 1 5 145 129 16 7
Desmonds 8 2 1 5 88 86 2 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 9 2 1 6 110 149 -39 5
Tuosist 9 1 1 7 109 187 -78 3
Churchill 9 0 1 8 123 159 -36 1
Senior F'Ball Lge Div 5B Phase 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Laune Rangers 9 3 1 5 147 155 -8 7
Austin Stacks 9 3 1 5 116 132 -16 7
Duagh 3 3 0 0 74 26 48 6
Scartaglin 3 3 0 0 67 23 44 6
Waterville 3 3 0 0 61 28 33 6
Moyvane 3 3 0 0 52 28 24 6
Asdee 3 3 0 0 38 17 21 6
Lispole 3 3 0 0 30 22 8 6
Rathmore 9 3 0 6 109 119 -10 6
Gneeveguilla 8 3 0 5 124 144 -20 6
Glenflesk 9 3 0 6 114 161 -47 6
Finuge 3 1 2 0 31 25 6 4
Kilgarvan 3 2 0 1 45 45 0 4
Ballylongford 8 0 0 8 54 137 -83 0
TODAY:
Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Austin Stacks V Kilcummin
Division 2
An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk
Beaufort V St Mary's
Templenoe V Listowel Emmets
Kenmare V Laune Rangers
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Firies
Division 3
Reenard V Ballydonoghue 12:30
Division 4
Tarbert V Beale
Ballyduff V Sneem/Derrynane
Dr. Crokes V Keel
Division 6
Castleisland Desmonds V Tuosist
Valentia Young Islanders V Churchill
Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
Scartaglin V Moyvane
Waterville Frank Caseys V Lispole
Kilgarvan V Duagh
Div 5B Phase 2
Ballylongford V Gneeveguilla
All Ireland 60x30 Masters Handball finals
Noon in Tuamgraney, Clare
Silver A; Dominick Lynch v Ollie Ryan, Carlow
Diamond B; Dermot Casey V Joe Cummins, Mayo
Ladies County U14 Football League
Div 1
MKL Gaels v Castleisland Desmond's in Keel - 6:30
Div 5
Beaufort v Na Gaeil – 7.00
Div 8
Shannonside Tarbert v Duagh – 7.00
Abbeydorney B v Laune Rangers B – 4.00
Div 9
John Mitchels B v Austin Stacks B – 4.00
St Pats v ISG C – 5.00
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League
Division 2 semi-final
Venue: Abbeydorney
12.00
Causeway/Abbeydorney V Firies
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Div 1.
Ardfert v Na Gaeil @ 12:30
Div 2.
Kerins O Rahilly's v Churchill @6:30
Div 3. Round 3.
Austin Stacks B V John Mitchels B @ 6:30
Ballymac B v Ardfert B @ 6:30
South Kerry Under 13 Football League
Round 1
12noon at Con Keating Park, Cahersiveen; St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist
7.00 at Paric Cill Emlagh, Portmagee; St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses