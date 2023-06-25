Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Credit Union Senior Football

Division 1

Dingle 0-9 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-9

Gneeveguilla 3-13 Ballymacelligott 2-12

Spa Killarney 1-10 Killarney Legion 0-9

Division 2

Na Gaeil 2-12 Currow 1-6

Division 3

Skelligs Rangers 2-6 Annascaul 1-9

John Mitchels 3-18 Dromid Pearses 1-7

Churchill 2-11 Listry 0-8

Division 4

St Michael's-Foilmore 1-8 Cromane 0-6

Division 6

Fossa 1-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-5

Div 5B Phase 2

Rathmore 2-18 Laune Rangers 0-12

TABLES:

Senior Football Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 10 7 1 2 162 128 34 15

Killarney Legion 9 5 3 1 139 110 29 13

Ballymacelligott 10 6 0 4 179 168 11 12

Kilcummin 9 5 1 3 156 132 24 11

Rathmore 10 4 2 4 155 149 6 10

Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 4 2 4 143 141 2 10

Milltown/Castlemaine 10 3 4 3 142 147 -5 10

Gneeveguilla 10 4 1 5 158 164 -6 9

Spa 10 4 1 5 138 152 -14 9

Dingle 9 2 4 3 111 121 -10 8

Austin Stacks 9 3 0 6 130 136 -6 6

Desmonds 10 1 1 8 128 193 -65 3

Senior Football Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Glenflesk 9 7 0 2 161 137 24 14

An Ghaeltacht 9 6 2 1 134 118 16 14

Laune Rangers 9 5 3 1 153 128 25 13

Na Gaeil 10 5 2 3 132 120 12 12

Kenmare Shamrocks 9 5 1 3 146 120 26 11

Templenoe 9 4 2 3 128 138 -10 10

Listowel Emmets 9 4 1 4 133 130 3 9

Beaufort 9 3 3 3 124 121 3 9

Glenbeigh-Glencar 9 4 1 4 116 113 3 9

Firies 9 2 2 5 115 136 -21 6

Currow 10 1 0 9 134 185 -51 2

St Mary's 9 0 1 8 125 155 -30 1

Senior Football Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14

Ardfert Football Club 9 6 1 2 151 115 36 13

Churchill 10 6 0 4 143 136 7 12

Listry 10 5 2 3 126 127 -1 12

Fossa 9 5 1 3 148 131 17 11

Annascaul 10 5 1 4 148 140 8 11

Reenard 9 5 1 3 113 106 7 11

Ballydonoghue 9 4 2 3 157 140 17 10

Knocknagoshel 9 3 3 3 105 102 3 9

Brosna 9 2 2 5 112 122 -10 6

Skelligs Rangers 10 2 1 7 105 137 -32 5

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 10 0 0 10 122 222 -100 0

Senior Football Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Keel 9 6 2 1 128 97 31 14

Cordal 10 6 1 3 152 139 13 13

St Senan's 10 6 0 4 151 114 37 12

Beale 9 6 0 3 113 102 11 12

St Michael's-Foilmore 10 6 0 4 108 118 -10 12

Tarbert 9 4 3 2 127 106 21 11

Cromane 10 5 1 4 126 139 -13 11

Castlegregory GAA Club 10 4 1 5 160 148 12 9

Ballyduff 9 1 4 4 113 124 -11 6

St Pats Blennerville 10 3 0 7 130 146 -16 6

Dr. Crokes 9 2 0 7 141 177 -36 4

Sneem/Derrynane 9 2 0 7 114 153 -39 4

Senior Football Division 6

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Valentia Young Islanders 10 9 0 1 168 93 75 18

Firies 9 7 1 1 164 134 30 15

Fossa 9 6 1 2 135 115 20 13

Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12

Beaufort 9 5 2 2 130 128 2 12

Milltown/Castlemaine 9 5 0 4 138 132 6 10

Dr. Crokes 9 4 2 3 136 134 2 10

Killarney Legion 9 2 3 4 132 154 -22 7

Kilcummin 9 3 1 5 145 129 16 7

Desmonds 8 2 1 5 88 86 2 5

St Michael's-Foilmore 9 2 1 6 110 149 -39 5

Tuosist 9 1 1 7 109 187 -78 3

Churchill 9 0 1 8 123 159 -36 1

Senior F'Ball Lge Div 5B Phase 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Laune Rangers 9 3 1 5 147 155 -8 7

Austin Stacks 9 3 1 5 116 132 -16 7

Duagh 3 3 0 0 74 26 48 6

Scartaglin 3 3 0 0 67 23 44 6

Waterville 3 3 0 0 61 28 33 6

Moyvane 3 3 0 0 52 28 24 6

Asdee 3 3 0 0 38 17 21 6

Lispole 3 3 0 0 30 22 8 6

Rathmore 9 3 0 6 109 119 -10 6

Gneeveguilla 8 3 0 5 124 144 -20 6

Glenflesk 9 3 0 6 114 161 -47 6

Finuge 3 1 2 0 31 25 6 4

Kilgarvan 3 2 0 1 45 45 0 4

Ballylongford 8 0 0 8 54 137 -83 0

TODAY:

Senior Football League

First named at home

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Austin Stacks V Kilcummin

Division 2

An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk

Beaufort V St Mary's

Templenoe V Listowel Emmets

Kenmare V Laune Rangers

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Firies

Division 3

Reenard V Ballydonoghue 12:30

Division 4

Tarbert V Beale

Ballyduff V Sneem/Derrynane

Dr. Crokes V Keel

Division 6

Castleisland Desmonds V Tuosist

Valentia Young Islanders V Churchill

Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A

Scartaglin V Moyvane

Waterville Frank Caseys V Lispole

Kilgarvan V Duagh

Div 5B Phase 2

Ballylongford V Gneeveguilla

All Ireland 60x30 Masters Handball finals

Noon in Tuamgraney, Clare

Silver A; Dominick Lynch v Ollie Ryan, Carlow

Diamond B; Dermot Casey V Joe Cummins, Mayo

Ladies County U14 Football League

Div 1

MKL Gaels v Castleisland Desmond's in Keel - 6:30

Div 5

Beaufort v Na Gaeil – 7.00

Div 8

Shannonside Tarbert v Duagh – 7.00

Abbeydorney B v Laune Rangers B – 4.00

Div 9

John Mitchels B v Austin Stacks B – 4.00

St Pats v ISG C – 5.00

Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League

Division 2 semi-final

Venue: Abbeydorney

12.00

Causeway/Abbeydorney V Firies

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Div 1.

Ardfert v Na Gaeil @ 12:30

Div 2.

Kerins O Rahilly's v Churchill @6:30

Div 3. Round 3.

Austin Stacks B V John Mitchels B @ 6:30

Ballymac B v Ardfert B @ 6:30

South Kerry Under 13 Football League

Round 1

12noon at Con Keating Park, Cahersiveen; St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

7.00 at Paric Cill Emlagh, Portmagee; St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses