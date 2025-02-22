Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local basketball results

Feb 22, 2025 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Saturday local basketball results
Share this article

Senior Women's Division 2:
Corca Dhuibhne - Tralee Magic Conceded by Tralee Magic;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
Cobras 55 - 70 St Marys T3 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1&2 Group A:
St Marys T1 - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cobras 40 - 11 Ballybunion Wildcats ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Rathmore Ravens 16 - 49 St Colmans ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
Rathmore Ravens - St Brendans Conceded by St Brendans;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2 Plate:
Corca Dhuibhne - St Marys T3 Conceded by Corca Dhuibhne;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:
Tralee Magic T2 22 - 33 St Annes ;

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry athletics review
Advertisement
Community Games preview
Kerry FC underage review
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry MEP calls for urgent action to combat online risks for young people
North Kerry sustainability day takes place tomorrow
Mullins and Townend team up to take Bobbyjo Chase
All-Ireland Football Championship set for major overhaul
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus