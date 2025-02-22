Saturday local basketball results

Senior Women's Division 2:
Corca Dhuibhne - Tralee Magic Conceded by Tralee Magic;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
Cobras 55 - 70 St Marys T3 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1&2 Group A:
St Marys T1 - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cobras 40 - 11 Ballybunion Wildcats ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Rathmore Ravens 16 - 49 St Colmans ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
Rathmore Ravens - St Brendans Conceded by St Brendans;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2 Plate:
Corca Dhuibhne - St Marys T3 Conceded by Corca Dhuibhne;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:
Tralee Magic T2 22 - 33 St Annes ;
Saturday local basketball resultsFeb 22, 2025 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Senior Women's Division 2:
Related Content
Kerry athletics reviewFeb 22, 2025 18:05
Community Games previewFeb 22, 2025 18:02
Kerry FC underage reviewFeb 22, 2025 18:02
Recommended
RadioKerry Newsletter
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus