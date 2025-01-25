Advertisement
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Jan 25, 2025 11:14 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Senior Women's Division 1:
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 18:00, ;

Senior Men's Division 2:
Glenbeigh Falcons v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 19:30, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;
Glenbeigh Falcons v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 16:45, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Cobras v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Lixnaw Community Centre, 11:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
St Marys T3 v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group B:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Brendans T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 15:30, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
St Marys T3 v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
St Marys T1 v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:15, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Shield NEW:
Cahersiveen T1 v St Marys T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:
Corca Dhuibhne T2 v St Colmans Sparks, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Group B:
St Marys T2 v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Corca Dhuibhne v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 14:30, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group A:
Cobras v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Lixnaw Community Centre, 17:30, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group B:
St Josephs v St Michaels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 17:00, ;

