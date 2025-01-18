Advertisement
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Jan 18, 2025 11:22 By radiokerrysport
Senior Women's Division 1:
St Josephs 58 - 42 St Marys Team 2 ;
Ballymac Bobcats 49 - 38 Tralee Magic ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
Cobras 25 - 57 Rathmore Ravens T2 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:
Ballymac Bobcats Green 46 - 31 Corca Dhuibhne T2 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Killarney Cougars 14 - 22 St Annes ;

Today:

Senior Women's Division 1:
Kenmare Kestrels v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 17:00, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 16:45, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 15:45, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Cobras v St Marys T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comprehensive, 12:00, ;
Rathmore Ravens v Vixens T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 15:00, ;
Corca Dhuibhne v St Colmans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 18:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Tralee Magic T2 v Kenmare Kestrels T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Mounthawk, 11:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels Black v St Brendans T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:30, ;
Rathmore Ravens T2 v St Colmans Ravens, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
Corca Dhuibhne v Tralee Magic T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 15:30, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cobras v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: John Mitchells GAA Hall, 12:10, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels v St Brendans T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:30, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
Rathmore Ravens v Tralee Magic T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group B:
St Michaels v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Lixnaw Community Centre, 10:00, ;

