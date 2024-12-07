Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Senior Men's Division 2:
Rathmore Ravens 88 - 73 St Marys ;
St Josephs 85 - 53 St Pauls ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Corca Dhuibhne - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS
Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 1:
Rathmore Ravens 0 - 0 Killarney Cougars ;
Today:
Senior Men's Division 3:
Gneeveguilla v Tralee Titans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:30, ;
Kenmare Kestrels v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 19:15, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:30, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 v Rathmore Ravens T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 18:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Rathmore Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool A:
St Marys T2 v Kenmare Kestrels T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 10:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
St Josephs T1 v Glenbeigh Falcons T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 17:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 18:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 16:30, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group A:
Cahersiveen v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 16:00, ;
Senior Men's Division 2 Plate:
Ballymac Bobcats v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 20:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2 Plate:
Rathmore Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Pauls T2 v Kenmare Kestrels T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 10:30, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1 Cup:
St Marys T1 v Rathmore Ravens T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 16:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Plate:
Cobras T1 v Ballymac Bobcats Green, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 11:00, ;
Corca Dhuibhne T2 v Cahersiveen T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 13:30, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Brendans T2 v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 14:00, ;