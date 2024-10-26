Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Senior Men's Division 2:
Tralee Titans - Glenbeigh Falcons Conceded by Glenbeigh Falcons;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
St Colmans T1 47 - 39 KCYMS ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:
Rathmore Ravens T2 28 - 23 KCYMS ;
Today:
Senior Men's Division 2:
St Marys v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:15, ;
Senior Men's Division 3:
Kenmare Kestrels v Tralee Titans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 18:30, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels v St Pauls T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 17:00, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1:
Rathmore Ravens T1 v St Bridgets T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:30, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Cobras v Rathmore Ravens T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Tralee Magic T2 v St Josephs T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Mounthawk, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
St Marys T3 v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 11:00, Conceded by St Marys T3;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
St Marys T1 v Tralee Magic T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 16:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool A:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Ballybunion Wildcats T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 16:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cobras v Cahersiveen White, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 10:00, ;
St Marys T2 v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
Rathmore Ravens v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group A:
Cobras v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group B:
St Michaels v Tralee Magic T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Lixnaw Community Centre, 11:15, ;