Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Kerry Airport Ladies Div3 PoolB:
Cobras 42 - 38 Rathmore Ravens ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
St Colmans 34 - 60 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3 Shield:
Rathmore Ravens 35 - 12 St Pauls ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2:
St Pauls 27 - 29 TK Cougars ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 NEW:
St Colmans Sparks 22 - 9 Ballybunion Wildcats ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2 Plate:
St Marys 54 - 46 St Josephs ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Colmans Flames 52 - 33 St Colmans Rockets ;
Today:
Kerry Airport Ladies Div3 PoolA:
Gneeveguilla v TK Bobcats, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 18:30, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Cobras v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3 Shield:
St Josephs v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 16:45, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div1:
St Marys v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 16:30, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
TK Bobcats v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: John Mitchells GAA Hall, 19:10, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Division 3 Crossover A:
Kenmare Kestrels v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 17:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2:
Cahersiveen v TK Vixens, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00, ;
St Marys v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 13:00, ;
TK Chorca Dhuibhne v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste Ide, 15:30, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3:
Cahersiveen v St Pauls , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 13:00, ;
Kerry Airport U13 Girls:
TK Cougars v St Colmans Sparks, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 10:00, ;
Cobras v KCYMS B, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 11:00, ;
Rathmore Ravens v KCYMS A, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 NEW:
St Josephs v TK Chorca Dhuibhne, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 18:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 16:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 NEW:
Cobras v St Colmans Ravens, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 10:00, ;
TK Bobcats v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: John Mitchells GAA Hall, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2 Plate:
St Marys B v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:05, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 2 Plate:
Kenmare Kestrels v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 15:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 Cup:
Gneeveguilla v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:00, ;