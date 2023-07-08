Saturday Kerry cricket results; Sunday fixtures

Junior Cup

Kerry 2nd XI v Cork County 2nd XI

Kerry won a bowl out 2-1 as Oyster Oval unfit for play

Cork County 55/3 beat Kerry 54 all out by 7 wickets.

Wickets for Kerry bowlers James Marshall and Ben Deegan.

Top scorer with the bat for Kerry Aaryan Girsh with 14 runs

Waterford 2nd XI v Kerry 4th XI

Game abandoned without a ball being bowled

Advertisement

Sunday at noon

Midleton 1 st XI v County Kerry 1 st XI @ Townparks

20 Overs (MCU T20 Premier league)

Nenagh 2 nd XI v County Kerry 3 rd XI @ Knockshigowna Cricket Ground

(MCU Minor Cup) 40 Overs

Advertisement

County Kerry 5 th XI v Lismore 2 nd XI @ Oysrer Oval (MCU Division 4)

30 Overs