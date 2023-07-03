Advertisement
Saturday July 15th for Kerry's Ladies All-Ireland quarter-final

Jul 3, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Saturday July 15th for Kerry's Ladies All-Ireland quarter-final
Kerry's TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final has been confirmed for Saturday July 15th at 7.30.

The Kingdom will be home to Meath that evening but the match venue is yet to be determined.

The Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship 1/4 finals are due to take place that same day in Austin Stack Park, Tralee; Causeway versus Crotta and Abbeydorney against Ballyduff.

The other Ladies football quarter-finals are to take place as follows:

Saturday July 15th-1.30; Galway v Mayo & 3.30; Armagh v Cork.

At 2 the following day it's Donegal v Dublin.

