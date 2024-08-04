Saturday Club Championships review

Tables

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore 1 1 0 0 20 16 4 2

Kenmare Shamrocks 2 1 0 1 36 31 5 2

Templenoe 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 1

Spa 2 0 1 1 28 37 -9 1

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dingle 2 2 0 0 46 26 20 4

Dr. Crokes 2 1 0 1 37 32 5 2

Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 22 32 -10 2

Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 21 36 -15 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Austin Stacks 2 1 1 0 29 17 12 3

Glenbeigh-Glencar 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2

An Ghaeltacht 2 0 1 1 19 23 -4 1

John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 9 21 -12 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa 2 1 0 1 34 30 4 2

Beaufort 1 1 0 0 14 13 1 2

Desmonds 2 1 0 1 35 38 -3 2

Ballydonoghue 1 0 0 1 17 19 -2 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Killarney Legion 2 1 0 1 39 29 10 2

Gneeveguilla 2 1 0 1 30 27 3 2

Glenflesk 1 1 0 0 20 19 1 2

St Mary's 1 0 0 1 7 21 -14 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 1 1 0 0 17 13 4 2

Ballyduff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ardfert Football Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Brosna 1 0 0 1 13 17 -4 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Senan's 1 1 0 0 17 9 8 2

Ballymacelligott 1 1 0 0 12 11 1 2

Reenard 1 0 0 1 11 12 -1 0

Churchill 1 0 0 1 9 17 -8 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Keel 1 1 0 0 20 13 7 2

Annascaul 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Listry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 1 0 0 1 13 20 -7 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Pats Blennerville 1 1 0 0 21 11 10 2

Castlegregory GAA Club 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2

Currow 1 0 0 1 11 15 -4 0

Waterville 1 0 0 1 11 21 -10 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Duagh 1 1 0 0 24 6 18 2

Beale 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1

St Michael's-Foilmore 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1

Scartaglin 1 0 0 1 6 24 -18 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Tarbert 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2

Moyvane 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2

Cordal 1 0 0 1 11 14 -3 0

Kilgarvan 1 0 0 1 11 17 -6 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Finuge 1 1 0 0 37 6 31 2

Skelligs Rangers 1 1 0 0 31 10 21 2

Cromane 1 0 0 1 10 31 -21 0

Asdee 1 0 0 1 6 37 -31 0

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Lispole 1 1 0 0 15 13 2 2

Valentia Young Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Knocknagoshel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sneem/Derrynane 1 0 0 1 13 15 -2 0

Results:

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Dingle, (Round 2), Dingle 1-17 Na Gaeil 0-6

Dingle led 1-8 to 0-2 at half time, Paul Geaney responsible for 1-1 of that total, the goal coming in the 13th minute. Conor Geaney and Dylan Geaney scored 3 points each. Paul Geaney ended the contest with 1-4 while Conor Geaney and Dylan Geaney had 5 points apiece.

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes 0-17 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-6

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 2), Austin Stacks 0-8 An Ghaeltacht 0-8

Austin Stacks and An Ghaeltacht will both head into the final weekend of group games believing they can advance after a share of the spoils in Connolly Park.

In a very low scoring game neither side managed to get any period of dominance that disappointingly saw as many wides as it did scores.

The opening score of the game came from Tomas O’Se who fired over after three minutes to give the visitors the lead. The lead only lasted two minutes when Cian Purcell claimed a mark just inside the 45-yard line and put the resulting kick between the uprights.

Paddy Lane was next to get on the scoresheet for Austin Stacks with the first of his five points. After an exchange of passes with Cian Purcell he calmly scored from a tight angle.

The home sides lead extended to two points five minutes later when Paddy Lane kicked over a free from just outside the 21-yard line.

Midway through the first half An Ghaeltacht reduced the deficit when Dara O’Se kicked over a free which was to be his first point from his match total of five. After both sides exchanged a couple of wides each the game was level again when Dara O’Shea kicked over from long range and minutes later, they were ahead when O’Se popped over another free.

The final score of the opening half came from the boot of Conor Horan before both sides failed to avail of the chance to grab the opening goal of the match. Firstly, Paddy Lane saw his low driven shot beat the keeper before flashing past the far post and then Seamus O’Loinsigh, after a great solo run, had his goal bound shot blocked by the covering Daniel Kirby.

Half Time, Austin Stacks 0-04 An Ghaeltacht 0-04

Early in the second half Austin Stacks were awarded a penalty when Paddy Lane was hauled down in the box. Stacks Captain Greg Horan took on the responsibility but saw his effort saved brilliantly by Sean O’Luing. Ruairi O’Beaglaoich put An Ghaetacht back in front with a huge point from distance, which was quickly canceled out by a Paddy Lane free.

Neither side could seem to pull away from the other as Daniel Kirby and Paddy Lane picked up two more points for the home side, but each were cancelled out by Dara O’Se for the visitors.

With five minutes remaining Austin Stacks went back in-front when Paddy Lane knocked over a free into the wind which the home side hoped would be enough for the win especially when An Ghaeltacht were reduced to 14 men after Brian O’Beaghlaoich picked up his second yellow card of the game.

However, the men from the West showed their never say die character and in the 64th minute Cathal O’Beaglaoich kicked a monster score to bring us level again. Both sides had chances in the remaining five minutes of injury time but neither could get a winner which lets Group A finely balanced going into next weekend's final group matches.

Full Time : Austin Stacks 0-08 An Gaeltacht 0-08

Austin Stacks; Michael Tansley, Colin Griffin, Jack Morgan, Joey Nagle, Armin Heinrich, Dylan Casey, Ronan Shanahan, Barry Shanahan, Joe O’Connor, Michael O’Donnell, Fiachna Mangan, Conor Horan (0-01), Paddy Lane)0-05, 4 from frees), Greg Horan, Cian Purcell (0-01).

Subs: Daniel Kirby (0-01) for Conor Horan, Ferdia O’Brien for Michael O’Donnell, Jordan Kissane for Cian Purcell, Colm Browne for Ronan Shanahan,

An Ghaeltacht; Sean O’Luing, Seamus O’Loinsigh, Peter Paul Sauerland, Ronan O’Beaglaoich, Padraic O’Se, Brian O’Beaghlaoich, Steven O’Conchuir, Cathal O’Beaglaoich (0-01), Franz Saurland, Fegal O’Cuanaigh, Dara O’Se (0-05 , 3 from frees), Ruairi O’Beaglaoich (0-01), Oigi O’Se, Conn O’Riagain, Tomas O’Se (DC) (0-01).

Subs; Cian O’Murchu for Peter Paul Sauerland, JJ Maclinn for Seamus O’Loinsigh, Tomas O’Se (BB) for Oigi O’Se.

Referee; Tom Corbett , Milltown/Castlemaine

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C, Venue: Fossa, (Round 2), Fossa 1-18 Castleisland Desmonds 0-16

Emmett O’Shea opened the scoring with a long-range point after two minutes before Desmonds replied with a Graham O’Conner free in the 4th minute. David Clifford kicked a free and a point from play by Emmett O’Shea pushed Fossa ahead again before the accurate Graham O’Connor replied for Desmonds. It was real championship football at this stage, both sides went at it and there were some super passages of attacking play. Dayid Clifford kicked a monster point and Paudie Clifford landed two fabulous efforts to give Fossa a four point lead at the 13th minute mark. Luka Brosnan hit two fine points from midfield for Desmonds and a Thomas Hickey free kept them in touch, Paudie Clifford was having a storming game and he set David up for two points with deft passes from the middle of the field. The decisive score in this game came in the 29th minute, a brilliant 30-yard pass from Cian O’Shea into David Clifford resulted in a fantastic goal to give Fossa a healthy lead at the break, 1-08 to 0-07.

The high tempo was kept up by both sides in the second half’ Isaac Brosnan kicked a point for Desmonds in the 3rd minute, Emmett O’Shea and Matt Rennie replied with two quick points for Fossa, Graham O’Connor kicked a free for Desmonds before two excellent Cian O’Shea points restored Fossa’s advantage by the 15th minute. Desmonds needed a response and driven forward by Adam Donoghue, they chipped away at the lead with frees from Graham O’Connor and points from Isaac Brosnan, Luka Brosnan, Domnic Finnegan and Brian Leonard. David Clifford showed all his guile and class with some tremendous movement and scores to keep Fossa ahead, they led by two points with time almost up. Desmonds pushed hard for a goal and nearly got it when a shot hit the inside of the post but stayed out, Michael O’Dwyer scored a great point after some neat build up play and then Cian O’Shea had a brilliant interception as Desmonds attacked again, he passed to Matt Rennie who gave a pinpoint left footed pass to David Clifford who sealed the win for Fossa with his ninth point of the game.

Fossa; David Clifford 1-9 (4 frees), Emmett O’Shea 0-3, Paudie Clifford 0-2, Cian O’Shea 0-2, Matt Rennie 0-1, Michael O’Dwyer 0-1.

Desmonds, Graham O’Connor 0-4 (3 frees), Luka Brosnan 0-3, Thomas Hickey 0-3 (3 frees), Domnic Finnegan 0-2, Isaac Brosnan 0-2, Adam Donoghue 0-1, Brian Leonard 0-1.

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D, Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion 0-20 Gneeveguilla 0-9

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A, Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), Firies 1-14 Brosna 1-10

In a game that ebbed and flowed throughout it was Firies that emerged victorious after a stronger last quarter.

Firies started brightly and had the lead early before a goal from Brosna corner forward Danny Moriarty gave them the lead late in the first quarter on a scoreline of 1-2 to 0-03.

Firies finished the first half the stronger outscoring their opponents by 7pts to 2pts to lead at the short whistle Firies 0-10 Vs Brosna 1-04.

Brosna started the 2nd half brightly and closed the gap to just a point which spurred Firies into life. The crucial goal came from James Horgan 8 minutes into the 2nd half after a great run by Niall Donohue, this was followed by another Firies point which saw them lead by 5.

Brosna then came back into the game and narrowed the gap to a single point heading into the last 10 mins. However, Firies kicked again to score the last 3 points of the game before Brosna captain Tom Fitzgerald saw red in injury time for 2 yellows, but It was Firies that left Cordal with the win on a final score of Firies 1-14 Vs Brosna 1-10.

Scorers

Firies: James Horgan 1-4 (2f) Stephen Palmer 4pts, Aaron Flynn 3pts (3f) Mike Daly 2 pts, Niall Donohue 1pt

Brosna : Adam Barry 6pts (1f), Danny Moriarty 1-0, Tom Fitzgerald, Timmy Finegan, David Horan, Darren Horan 1pt each.

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Cromane, (Round 1), Ballymacelligott 0-12 Reenard 0-11

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 1), St Senan's 1-14 Churchill 0-9

It was a close contest in the first half. St.Senans led at half time on a scoreline of St.Senans 6 points Churchill 4 points; Senans scorers were; three points by Sean O Connell ( two points from frees and one from play), Tomas Dillon two points from play and one point by Cillian Trant.

A second half quick response by Churchill made it 6 points. St.Senans restored the lead with points from Tomas Dillon and Cillian Trant. Substitute Conor Kennelly came on and scored a point. Another two points followed for Cillian Trant, one from play and one free. Churchill replied with a point from play and a free. Then followed a goal from Conor Kennelly. Churchill got one more point finishing out the game. St.Senans scored 9 frees to Chuchills's 3 frees.

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Keel 2-14 Dromid Pearses 1-10

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 1), St Patrick's Blennerville 1-18 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-8

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A, Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 1), Duagh 2-18 Scartaglin 1-3

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9 Beale 1-15

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Tarbert 2-11 Kilgarvan 2-5

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Duagh, (Round 1), Moyvane 1-11 Cordal 0-11

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 1), Finuge 6-19 Asdee 0-6

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group D, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Lispole 1-12 Sneem/Derrynane 0-13