Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 22, 2025 17:42 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
East Kerry Football League
Div 1A
Kenmare Shamrock: 6-27 Firies GAA : 3-11

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 2
Division 1A
Duagh 1.14 v Beale 2.11

