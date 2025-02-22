Saturday afternoon local GAA results

East Kerry Football League
Div 1A
Kenmare Shamrock: 6-27 Firies GAA : 3-11
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 2
Division 1A
Duagh 1.14 v Beale 2.11
