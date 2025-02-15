Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 15, 2025 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

East Kerry Football League
Div 2
Cordal 1-16 Currow 2-18

Round 3 of the McCarthy’s Insurance South Kerry Football League
St Mary's 0-16 Piarsaigh na Dromoda 1-11
Renard 0-13 Skellig Rangers 1-9

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry athletics review
Advertisement
Community Games review
Celtic stretch lead at top of Scottish Premiership
Advertisement

Recommended

Celtic stretch lead at top of Scottish Premiership
Kerry Group to establish a new digital centre in Naas
Plans submitted to upgrade Dingle Distillery
Kingdom against Dubs this evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus