Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Handball
Southern classic 40x20 tournament last 16
Dominic Lynch, Kerry beat Shane Hedigan, Cork 15-5, 5-15, 11-3 and will play Gary McConnell Meath in the quarter final at 7.30 this evening.
