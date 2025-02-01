Saturday afternoon local GAA results

McCarthy's Insurance South Kerry Senior Football League
Round 1
Templenoe 5-18 Sneem/Derrynane 1-6
Dromid Pearses 1-12 Valentia young islanders 1-7
Renard 0-12 Waterville 2-9
