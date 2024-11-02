Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Quarter-Final
3-12 Ballylongford V Finuge 0-9
East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family
Round 1
1-7 Firies V Kilcummin 3-19
North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
4-13 Moyvane v Knocknagoshel 0-4
Ballydonoghue 0-14 Ballyduff 0-14
Ballydiff won 4-3 on penalties after sudden death