Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 2, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Quarter-Final
3-12 Ballylongford V Finuge 0-9

East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family

Round 1
1-7 Firies V Kilcummin 3-19

Advertisement

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals

4-13 Moyvane v Knocknagoshel 0-4

Ballydonoghue 0-14 Ballyduff 0-14
Ballydiff won 4-3 on penalties after sudden death

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally preview
Advertisement
Pitch n Putt review
KDL preview
Sport

KDL preview

Nov 2, 2024 17:17
Advertisement

Recommended

GoFundMe set up for critically ill Kerry man hospitalised in Spain
Several cars seized in Kerry of motorists driving without insurance
Kerry TD calls for more progress to expand entry eligibility for CAMHS redress scheme
Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally preview
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus