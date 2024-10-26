Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Oct 26, 2024 16:22 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Championship Semi Final

Moyvane 2-13 Valentia 1-13


East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Advertisement

Round 1

Glenflesk 0-27 Currow 0-3

Fossa 2-8 Legion 1-19

Advertisement

Listry 1-07 Gneeveguilla 3-11

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin

Semi Final
Laune Rangers 0-9 Keel 0-12

Advertisement

Quarter Finals

MATCH ABANDONED DUE TO INJURY: Beaufort Milltown/Castlemaine

Cromane 1-6 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-11

Advertisement

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Round 1

Duagh 2-15 Finuge 1-5

Advertisement

Tarbert 0-5 Listowel Emmets 4-9

Kerry LGFA
U15 District Championship

East Kerry -v- Castleisland District

Mid Kerry -v- North Kerry

Tralee District -v- South Kerry

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wilson into Northern Ireland decider
Advertisement
Munster lose at Sharks in URC
Man City back on top of Premier League
Advertisement

Recommended

Wilson into Northern Ireland decider
Over €1.16 million raised in this year's Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle
Victory for Clanmaurice in the Munster Intermediate Semi Final
Kerry SFC Final Preview - Dingle v Dr Crokes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus