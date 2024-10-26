Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Championship Semi Final
Moyvane 2-13 Valentia 1-13
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Round 1
Glenflesk 0-27 Currow 0-3
Fossa 2-8 Legion 1-19
Listry 1-07 Gneeveguilla 3-11
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Semi Final
Laune Rangers 0-9 Keel 0-12
Quarter Finals
MATCH ABANDONED DUE TO INJURY: Beaufort Milltown/Castlemaine
Cromane 1-6 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-11
North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Round 1
Duagh 2-15 Finuge 1-5
Tarbert 0-5 Listowel Emmets 4-9
Kerry LGFA
U15 District Championship
East Kerry -v- Castleisland District
Mid Kerry -v- North Kerry
Tralee District -v- South Kerry