Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Football finals
Molyneaux Cup
1-9 Austin Stacks V Dr. Crokes 1-10
Molyneaux Shield Final
Venue: Beaufort
2-16 Fossa V Laune Rangers 1-17
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Group A
Laune Rangers v Keel/Listry
