Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Sep 28, 2024 16:57 By radiokerrynews
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

Football finals

Molyneaux Cup
1-9 Austin Stacks V Dr. Crokes 1-10

Molyneaux Shield Final
Venue: Beaufort
2-16 Fossa V Laune Rangers 1-17

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Group A
Laune Rangers v Keel/Listry

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Shane Lowry 9 shots off the lead
Advertisement
Donacheady Gale takes feature on final day of festival
KDL preview
Sport

KDL preview

Sep 28, 2024 18:00
Advertisement

Recommended

Shane Lowry 9 shots off the lead
Tralee woman named Best Dressed at Listowel Races
Minister for Education commends people who’ve contacted Gardaí over historical sexual abuse allegations
Status yellow rain and wind warning issued for Munster early tomorrow morning
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus