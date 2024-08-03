Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Junior Premier
Group B
Ballymacelligott 0-12 Reenard 0-11
Junior
Group A
Duagh 2-18 Scartaglin 1-3
St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9 V Beale 1-15
Group B
Tarbert 2-11 Kilgarvan 2-500
