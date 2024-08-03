Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Aug 3, 2024 17:59 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Junior Premier

Group B

Ballymacelligott 0-12 Reenard 0-11

Junior

Group A
Duagh 2-18 Scartaglin 1-3

St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9 V Beale 1-15

Group B

Tarbert 2-11 Kilgarvan 2-500

