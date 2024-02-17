Advertisement
Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 17, 2024 14:48 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Round 4 of the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League
0-9 An Ghaeltacht v Dingle 0-14

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League
Division 1A
Austin Stacks V Rathmore
An Ghaeltacht V Killarney Legion
Listowel Emmets V Spa Killarney

Division 1B
Kenmare Shamrocks V Laune Rangers
Ballymacelligott V Keel/Listry
Dr. Crokes V John Mitchels

Division 3A
Kilcummin V Churchill
Na Gaeil V Glenflesk
Milltown/Castlemaine V St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia

Division 3B
Cordal V Ballyduff 11:00
St Senan's V Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist
Firies V Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats

Division 5A
Ardfert Football Club V Currow

Division 5B
Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia V Fossa
Annascaul/Lispole V Knocknagoshel/Brosna

Division 7
Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory GAA Club
Dromid/Waterville V Desmonds/Scartaglen

