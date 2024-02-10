Advertisement
Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 10, 2024 15:29 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
For the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Rd 1
Group A
1-13 Milltown/Castlemaine v Laune Rangers 0-10

Tralee/Saint Brendans Senior Football League
Round 1
Ardfert v St Pat's

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie
Division 1B
0-14 Spa v Kenmare 1-15

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1A Round 3
1-12 Ballydonoghue v Duagh 2-09
1-7 Beale v Desmonds 0-10

All Ireland 40x20 senior doubles handball
Last 16
Dominic Lynch and Jack O'Shea, Kerry V Gary McConnell lost to Brian Carroll, Meath 6-21, 14-21.

