Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Final
Duagh V Lispole
Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Football Championship
Semi-final
Dingle v An Ghaeltacht
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
3-14 Ballydonoghue v Knocknagoshel 1-13
St Senans v Listowel Emmets
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1
Preliminary Round
3-9 Listowel Emmets v Duagh 2-10
Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship
Semi-final
Dromid v St.Michaels/Foilmore.
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-final
2-9 St.Mary’s/Reenard v St.Michael’s/Foilmore 3-18
East Kerry Intermediate Football Championship
Sponsored By AuillaClub Gleneagle Hotel Group
Scartaglen V Cordal
East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
Semi-final
Dr Crokes v Firies