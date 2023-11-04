Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Nov 4, 2023 14:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Final
Duagh V Lispole

Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Football Championship
Semi-final
Dingle v An Ghaeltacht

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
3-14 Ballydonoghue v Knocknagoshel 1-13
St Senans v Listowel Emmets

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1
Preliminary Round
3-9 Listowel Emmets v Duagh 2-10

Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship
Semi-final
Dromid v St.Michaels/Foilmore.

South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-final
2-9 St.Mary’s/Reenard v St.Michael’s/Foilmore 3-18

East Kerry Intermediate Football Championship
Sponsored By AuillaClub Gleneagle Hotel Group
Scartaglen V Cordal

East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
Semi-final
Dr Crokes v Firies

