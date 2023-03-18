Saturday afternoon local GAA results

County Senior Football League
Division 3
0-5 Skelligs Rangers V John Mitchels 1-10
County Minor Football League
Division 1
0-11 Legion V Kenmare 2-13
1-13 Austin Stacks V An Ghaeltacht 2-10
Division 2A
3-9 Spa V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 4-17
3-10 Kilcummin V Tarbert 2-6
Ardfert V Ballymacelligott OFF
Division 2B
3-15 Milltown/Castlemaine V Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-5
Listowel Emmets V Castleisland Desmonds
Division 4A
2-6 Glenflesk V Duagh 0-9
4-19 Na Gaeil V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 1-10
4-9 Cordal/Scartaglin V Ballyduff 1-4
Division 4B
0-5 John Mitchels V Churchill 3-20
2-15 St Michael's-Foilmore V Dingle 0-5
Moyvane V Currow
Division 6A
6-15 Renard - St. Mary's V Gneeveguilla 3-8
Beaufort V Finuge
6-14 Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Castlegregory 1-11
Division 6B
4-17 St Senan's V Skellig Rangers/Valentia 0-10
1-8 Firies V Beale 1-5
Fossa V Annascaul/Lispole
Division 8
4-7 Laune Rangers V Dromid/Waterville 1-9