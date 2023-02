Saturday afternoon local GAA results

County Minor Football League

Division 1

2-10 Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 3-9

Division 2A

3-13 Tarbert V Spa 2-8

Ardfert V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane

Division 2B

0-7 Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine 3-18

1-11 Rathmore V Listowel Emmets 2-16

Division 4A

3-16 Duagh V Ballyduff 1-6

Division 4B

3-13 St Michael's-Foilmore V John Mitchels 1-6

0-14 Moyvane V Dingle 0-13

Division 6A

2-5 Renard - St. Mary's V Beaufort 2-12

Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory

Division 6B

2-8 St Senan's V Firies 0-8

Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders V Annascaul/Lispole

Division 8

1-19 Dromid/Waterville V Kenmare Shamrocks 2-8

There was one winner today in the Munster Juvenile Handball Championships semi finals; Girls U12 doubles Kelsey Sheahan and Lynn Kohler beat Cork. All the other grades were Cork winners.