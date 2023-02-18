Saturday afternoon local GAA results

County Minor Football League
Division 1
Laune Rangers 6-13 An Ghaeltacht 1-8
Kenmare 3-16 Keel/Listry 0-6
Division 2A
Tarbert 1-10 Ballymacelligott 2-2
Kilcummin 2-17 Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 0-8
Ardfert Football Club 2-14 Spa Killarney 0-12
Division 2B
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Rathmore 2-9
Castleisland Desmonds 5-15 Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-11
Listowel Emmets 3-12 Dr. Crokes 0-9
Division 4A
Ballyduff 1-13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3-5
Na Gaeil 2-14 Duagh 1-7
Cordal/Scartaglin 1-8 Glenflesk 0-7
Division 4B
Currow 3-6 Dingle 0-14
Moyvane 5-8 John Mitchels 1-3
Churchill 3-6 St Michael's-Foilmore 1-6
Division 6A
Beaufort 5-11 Gneeveguilla 2-9
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 1-20 Renard - St. Mary's 1-7
Division 6B
Annascaul/Lispole 4-13 Beale 3-4
Firies 3-7 Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 0-6
St Senan's 4-14 Fossa 0-11
East Kerry Super Football League
Division 2
Currow V Cordal